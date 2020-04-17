Cody Webb connects with fans at homegrown virtual concerts

Rising country music star Cody Webb has performed a series of concerts from home as a way to connect with his loyal fan base. Photo courtesy of Cody Webb’s Facebook page.

Homegrown singer/songwriter Cody Webb, a native of Ridge Spring who is fast become a rising star in country music, will host a free online concert tonight (Friday, April 17) to help area food and beverage workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Webb serves as the official Ambassador for Lake Murray, where he has spent countless hours boating and hanging with buddies, and so the free Facebook Live event will be seen on the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board’s social media. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

During the online show, there will be a link displayed where viewers may donate to support the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s efforts to aid hospitality workers furloughed by the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We are excited to host Cody Webb’s performance and proud to help the hospitality community. Tune in and support this cause,” said Miriam Atria, President/CEO of the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.

The Lake Murray Country show is just the latest in a series of concerts Webb has performed to internet-only audiences in the last several weeks as bars and restaurants were ordered closed.

“We were getting ready to do a sound check in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Coyote Joe’s…and they canceled the thing last minute,” Webb said, sequestered in his Nashville home, remembering the moment when his career trajectory changed. “We all thought, ‘What in the world’s going on? This can’t last too long.’ But it kept getting more and more real, and we said we need to do some kind of show. So we decided to this State Ordered Tour.”

Since early April, Webb has performed online-only concerts on the Facebook and Instagram pages of radio stations and live venues where he otherwise would have played to large, enthusiastic crowds. The concerts feature Webb sitting in his den, guitars hanging on the wall, playing and singing and interacting with fans watching at home.

“It’s been really cool. I’ve kind of upped my game in my streaming; I’ve got a microphone and a webcam now. It’s just a crazy world,” he said.

Helping those less fortunate

It has been important for Webb to connect with his loyal fans but also to offer them a chance to reach out and help those who have lost their jobs and incomes because of COVID-19.

“Coronavirus has affected so many people on so many levels, and this really isn’t costing me anything to do it,” he said. “I’m not having to travel anywhere. I’m able to do this from my home, and if it can help somebody out and bring awareness to some people that need help right now – I just know so many people personally that are really affected by this.”

For most of us, sheltering at home is challenging enough, but for a touring musician used to screaming fans and teeming dance floors, you’d expect social isolation to be even more frustrating. In reality, Webb has seen the temporary shutdown as something of a blessing in disguise.

“There’s a silver lining. I’ve spent more time with my wife and my little daughter; she just turned one year old a couple days ago,” he said. “I’ve spent more time with them than I ever have, and I’ve gotten so many things done that I’m usually putting off.”

Outside of touring, a full-time musician like Cody Webb is called on to write songs, produce records and work on building his brand. The coronavirus shutdown has given him time for such backstage responsibilities – even if it has pushed the brakes on career momentum that was growing at a phenomenal rate in the past year.

Webb had just begun working on a new album with award-winning Nashville producer Jimmy Ritchey, who has co-written songs and produced with such established country superstars as George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Jake Owen.

Last April, Webb gained international exposure when he was featured in the intro video (along with country legend Dolly Parton) for network coverage of the NFL Draft in Nashville. In August, he performed the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles prior to a Major League Baseball game, and the following month was featured on Mike Huckabee’s talk/variety show on TBN.

In December, Webb sang the National Anthem again to a major sports audience – this time, at a Carolina Panthers game – and was about to embark on his biggest spring and summer tour yet, including visits to more than 160 radio stations, when COVID-19 set in.

“I have to admit, when all this hit, I was extremely frustrated,” he said. “But from the flipside, I think this has given us time to really methodically think through this. We’re actually able to do these radio tour dates virtually now. We’re visiting radio stations online. We’re going live through their pages, and we’re going to get in next Tuesday and finish the record.”

And once the coronavirus abates and life starts returning to something close to normal, Cody Webb once again is looking forward to connecting with his fans not just virtually – as he will tonight in Lake Murray Country – but live onstage.

“I think people are going to be more excited than ever to get out to concerts and shows when things do open back up,” he said. “We’ll have the ammunition ready to go and I’m very optimistic.”

If you are unable to watch Cody Webb’s live Facebook show tonight but would like to donate to help furloughed hospitality workers, click here for more info..