Chief Oswald’s 40 years of service celebrated by family, colleagues

Town of Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green (right) was among those who gathered at the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department for an almost-surprise party for veteran Chief Wallace Oswald (left). Staff photo by Tony Baughman

Members of the Batesburg-Leesville Police force paid tribute to their affable, soft-spoken leader at lunchtime Tuesday, commemorating Chief Wallace Oswald’s 40 years at the helm of his hometown police department.

It was May 1980 when Oswald, a native of this community, ascended to Chief of Police in the Batesburg Police Department. Through the merger of Batesburg and Leesville a dozen years later, and with thousands of cases under his belt, Chief Oswald has led with dignity, integrity and a brand of humility that made him reticent to accept any kind of anniversary party.

“I just enjoy working with the officers, and mainly I enjoy working with the people,” he said, surrounded by staff along with his wife Sharmen and children Aubrey and Ethan for a pizza-and-wings party complete with ice cream and a cake decorated with an oversize fondant badge. “This has always been my town. I grew up here, worked here and I just want to always make sure that – I know it sounds like a corny phrase, but it’s true – make sure that the people in this town get the most professional, best police protection they can get.”

Chief Oswald with the cake his staff had prepared for his 40th anniversary as Chief.

Chief Oswald began his law enforcement career after serving stateside during the Vietnam War in the turbulent early 1970s. As a National Guardsman, he later saw action in Iraq and Afghanistan in addition to fighting crime here on the streets of his hometown.

One of his most memorable encounters over the years was with a man who approached Chief Oswald and his daughter at a high school function and introduced his own children.

“He said, ‘Kids, this is Chief Oswald. If he hadn’t done for me what he did for me when I was a teenager, I’d probably be dead now. I wouldn’t be your father,’” the Chief recalled the man saying during the chance meeting.

Another gratifying moment was when Chief Oswald realized that one of his police officers was the daughter of a woman whose homicide the Chief had investigated when he was a much younger cop.

“When she was just 4 years old, her mom was murdered in this town, and I worked that and we got the guy. He’s still in prison,” the Chief said. “To have that turn around and her come back here as a police officer, that’s very rewarding.”

And the toughest part of being Chief of Police? “Not being able to give these guys what they need always. There’s always budget restraints, and I’ve always fought that,” Chief Oswald said. “But that’s my job as the department head – to fight for my officers.”

Among those department staff on hand to celebrate Chief Oswald’s 40th anniversary were Barbara Cribb and B.J. Morris, who both began their careers with the police department around the same time as the Chief.

“He’s a sight,” said Ms. Morris. “I’ve seen him sit in the snow and put snow tires on somebody’s car when we could have just took them somewhere. He’s just Chief.”

A law enforcement professional with Chief Oswald’s street experience certainly could have moved on to a much larger police organization years ago too, but his special bond with Batesburg-Leesville has kept him rooted here in his hometown.

“This is my community, these are my people,” he said. “I grew up here, went to high school here. I know everyone. My wife would tell you a bigger department, a bigger salary might have been nice, but we made do. We got to live here where we both grew up and to be part of this community and my children got to grow up here.”

Tuesday’s party was supposed to have been a surprise, but Chief Oswald’s faithful wife had to let the cat out of the bag just to get the notably humble Chief to attend as guest of honor and center of attention.

“It’s a brotherhood/sisterhood kind of thing when you’re a police officer,” Mrs. Oswald said. “Wallace was not wanting to have any celebration, and I said, ‘If you allow them to do this, then they can celebrate with you – and there’s not too many that can say they’ve made it 40 years.’ This inspires them. When one makes it 40 years, everybody makes it 40 years and celebrates.”

While the party was unfolding, Chief Oswald received a surprise visit from his good friend and longtime colleague, Town of Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green. Chief Green has led Lexington’s police force since October 2006 and knows what an incredible milestone Chief Oswald now has attained.

“This is somebody that I call on if I got something I ain’t never seen before,” Chief Green said. “Forty years of experience is a lot to try to tap into and get ideas.”

As a former president of the South Carolina Chief of Police Association, Chief Green believes that his friend Chief Oswald is now the longest-serving chief in the state. The traits of a great law enforcement leader like Chief Wallace Oswald are indeed rare qualities, he said.

“You’ve got to have patience. You’ve got to have integrity. You’ve got to be humble,” Chief Green noted. “And you’ve got to know how to deal with difficult people. He’s got all that. I don’t know how he did it, but he did it.”

And from all of us at The Twin-City News, we too say to you, Chief Oswald: Congratulations, and thank you for your faithful service to Batesburg-Leesville!