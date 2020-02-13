Census Complete Count committee being sought

The Town of Batesburg-Leesville is looking for a few good volunteers to encourage their friends and neighbors to stand up and be counted.

The Census 2020 Complete Count Committee will hold an organizational meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall. The Town is hoping to attract 10 to 20 interested citizens to the Council chambers to help promote the once-every-decade survey.

“The Complete Count Committee is volunteers from the community that will go out and spread the word to church groups, civic groups and others about the importance of the Census,” said Jay Hendrix, Assistant Town Manager.”

Volunteers on the Complete County Committee will serve as a public relations asset to the Town for this year’s nationwide population and demographics survey.

In 2010, Lexington County achieved about a 78 percent completion rate for the Census count, Mr. Hendrix said, while Saluda County had about a 71 percent completion rate. “We feel that we can exceed that in Batesburg-Leesville,” he said. “In this close-knit community, we think that we can get out and spread the word and encourage people to complete the Census because there are so many valuable things that come from the United States Census.”

An accurate Census count can have a direct impact on how much federal money the Town and Lexington County may be eligible to receive.

“There are a lot of grants and federal funds that trickle down to the local, state and county level from the federal level based on the Census data. So, if we have a good complete count, then we are able to show our accurate population numbers,” Mr. Hendrix said. “If we want to do projects in town, it’s nice to get some of those federal dollars to help supplement the local dollars.”

Later this year, the Census Bureau will mail a survey packet to all known addresses “with information for the resident to go online and complete the Census through the website,” Mr. Hendrix said. If citizens want a paper copy of the Census survey, they need to request it. “This year for the first time, they will be utilizing the internet.”

“If there’s no response, the Census will re-send the letter again – maybe two more times – trying to get a response,” he said. “If still no response, then they will send out one of the Census workers to go door-to-door.”

The Town has already worked with Lexington and Saluda counties’ geographic information services to get the most accurate addresses available in the Batesburg-Leesville area and has provided that to the Census Bureau.

Citizens willing to serve on the Town’s Complete Count Committee are not volunteering to be door-to-door surveyors. Rather, they are agreeing simply to help promote the Census to people they know and interact with on a regular basis.

The Batesburg-Leesville branch of the Lexington County Public Library is on-board to help with the Complete Count, Mr. Hendrix said. “If you don’t have internet access at your home, you can go to the library and complete your Census there. Also, the plan is to set up a computer station inside the lobby of the Town Hall so people can come to Town Hall and complete that Census.”

Folks interestesd in sitting on the Town’s Complete County Committee should contact Mr. Hendrix or Patricia Saeed at Town Hall. That number is 532-4601.