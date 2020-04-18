Candidate faces GOP juggernaut as virus outbreak changes the campaign game

Michael Bishop files for the June 9 Republican primary to run against 20-year Congressman Joe Wilson. Photo courtesy of Michael Bishop for Congress campaign

Challenging a deeply-entrenched legislator who has been in Washington for nearly two decades is a daunting enough task.

Throw in a global pandemic that forces everyone indoors, and you have the mountain facing Springdale Mayor Michael Bishop. To some observers of Palmetto State politics, Bishop’s quest to unseat incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson (R-Springdale) for the Second Congressional District slot in the U.S. House of Representatives is perhaps quixotic.

Don’t tell that to Bishop, who at age 48 faces off against 72-year-old Rep. Wilson in the June 9 Republican Party primary – if that election actually happens now in the age of coronavirus.

Why mount a challenge to a GOP juggernaut now?

“Why not? I just think it’s time,” Bishop said. “I think people realize that they’re looking for people who aren’t entrenched. They’re looking for people who believe in term limits, and a lot of people feel like it’s time for him to go.”

In December 2001, Rep. Wilson succeeded 30-year congressman Floyd Spence, who served three decades from 1971 until he died in office in August 2001. Since then, conservative voters around the Second Congressional District have helped Rep. Wilson handily fend off seven Democratic challengers in the November elections and twice waltz back into office with no major party opposition.

Rep. Wilson has faced no challenger in a GOP primary since 2014, when he trounced Libertarian-turned-Republican Eddie McCain with 81 percent of the vote. Still, plain-spoken farmer Michael Bishop has been encouraged by supporters to mount a challenge during this, a presidential election year when the world is turned upside-down by a killer virus.

“I did this as a result of a lot of people pushing me to do it. The same reason I became mayor – a lot of people in the community wanted me to do it, and when you feel led to do something, you just do it,” Bishop said.

A native of Springdale, Bishop has worked 25 years for Clemson University as an investigator for Regulatory and Public Service Programs. He has traveled the state, getting to know key players and family farmers around the agricultural community and protecting the state from invasive plant and insect species, making sure that pesticides are being used safely, checking fertilizer standards and other tasks that help bolster South Carolina’s strong agribusiness culture.

Since January 2014, Bishop has served as Mayor of Springdale, the tiny Lexington County town of 2,600 people west of Cayce that also Rep. Wilson calls home. He also serves on the Lexington County Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission, and he is the owner of Dust to Dust Green Burial / Nature Reserve Cemetery near Swansea.

For those who might simply write-off Bishop’s GOP primary campaign as idealistic and foolhardy, he has one answer: “Tell that to the 29-year mayor I beat. Everybody said I couldn’t do that either, but I’ve done a lot of things people say you can’t pull off. Somehow I pull them off.”

Still, Bishop faces the added challenge now of waging a primary election campaign against a well-funded veteran politico in a time when traditional campaign techniques – shaking hands, kissing babies, riding in small-town parades – have been swept off the table by the social distancing guidelines prescribed in the ongoing COVID-19 scare. Bishop is hoping to get his name out there in more non-traditional ways.

“It’s been extremely difficult… I think probably in a lot of people’s minds this is not even a big enough story to take the corona-time off the media,” he said. “But I’m optimistic that before June, local TV and people will come on and start covering this story. Other than that, just social media and lots and lots of phone calls. There’s a lot of people talking in the background that they’re excited, and I rarely meet people that aren’t glad I’m running. I think it’s going to be a lot of grass-roots (campaigning).”

Bishop is trying to harness the power of the internet as best he can by holding Facebook Live events every Sunday night at 7 p.m. There, he says he is eager to chat with potential voters and answer their questions about what he can and will do if sent to Washington.

Bishop’s campaign is so grass-roots and low-tech that he actually has published his personal cell phone on his campaign website and invites potential constituents to call him directly. “Try to personally call Joe Wilson and see how that works out. I’d love to hear your stories,” the website touts.

For those who do finally get the word that Michael Bishop is an officially-filed candidate in the Republican primary on June 9, for those who may be looking for change after having Rep. Wilson in Washington for two decades, Bishop offers this:

“I want people to know that they matter,” he said. “They’ve got my cell phone. I will be in the neighborhood regularly. I’ll have no other job; I’ll be their full-time congressman. I learned to serve the people of this town, and I’ll learn to serve the people of this district when I get that opportunity. I think given the opportunity, it won’t take long that they’re going to be talking about how involved I am and how much I want to build relationships, to get to know people and serve them.”

Michael Bishop’s official campaign website is accessible at www.michaelbishopforcongress.com.