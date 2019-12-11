Burgess chosen as president-elect of State School Boards Association

Cheryl Burgess, a member of the Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees, was elected as president-elect of the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) during the association’s annual Delegate Assembly held Saturday, December 7, in Charleston.

The association’s annual business meeting, which was held during the association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference, included voting delegates from most of the state’s 79 school boards. In addition to the election of association officers, delegates adopted resolutions to guide the association during the 2020 legislative session.

Mrs. Burgess was elected to the Lexington Three Board of Trustees in 2002. She has served as Secretary, Vice-Chair and Chair, as well as Advocacy Chair and Legislative Delegate to the SCSBA. She has been a member of the SCSBA board since 2010 and has achieved a Level 6 in the Boardmanship Institute Program.

Mrs. Burgess has served as President of the Twin City Rotary Club, Ambassador for the Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce and a mentor in the Lexington Three Mentoring Program. She is currently serving on the Midlands Technical College Advisory Board for the Batesburg-Leesville campus.

Mrs. Burgess is married to John Burgess. They have two children Julie Ruff (Ben) and Jeff Burgess, and three grandchildren. She is a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Officers elected to lead the association’s board of directors for a one-year term are as follows:

President, Chuck Saylors, Greenville County Schools

President-elect, Cheryl Burgess, Lexington School District Three

Secretary/Treasurer, Jamie Devine, Richland One School District

Others elected to serve a four-year term on the 21-member board of directors as regional

directors are:

Region 3 Director, Michael Ramsey, Berkeley County School District

Region 7 Director, Mary Ulmer, Orangeburg County School District

Region 11 Director, Tim Rhodes, Abbeville County School District

Region 12 Director, Billy Blackwell, Cherokee County School District (completing one year of a four-year term)

Region 15 Director, Lisa Wells, Greenville County Schools

The South Carolina School Boards Association is a non-profit organization serving as a source of information and a statewide voice for boards governing the state’s 79 school districts.

Submitted article / Published December 11, 2019