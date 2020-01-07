BREAKING: Lexington Three officially launches Superintendent search

Lexington County School District Three has officially begun its search for the next Superintendent to lead Batesburg-Leesville area schools.

Lexington Three announced this afternoon that the Board of Trustees is now seeking applications from qualified candidates. The South Carolina School Boards Association has been contracted to conduct the search on behalf of Lexington District Three.

The application can be found by visiting the School Boards Association’s website (www.scsba.org ) and looking under the Services tab at the top of the page. The deadline for applying for the position has been set for Thursday, Feb. 20.

In addition, the Board of Trustees has commissioned a survey to allow parents, staff members, and community members to gauge the characteristics and traits that are most important to stakeholders as they seek to fill the Superintendent vacancy.

The survey can be found online here.

All applicants must be certified or eligible for certification as a Superintendent in South Carolina.

In addition, the announcement said, prospective candidates should “demonstrate a proven record of exceptional leadership” and meet a long list of qualifications:

A leader with a vision of educational excellence who will work cooperatively with the Board of Trustees to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to achieve academic excellence for all students.

A leader who can analyze current situations, initiate appropriate action, inform the Board of Trustees when advisable, and who will provide leadership in the development of short-and long-term goals for the district.

A visible, accessible, approachable leader who is committed to building mutual respect and trust and serving as a model and mentor among staff.

An articulate communicator with strong interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work creatively, effectively and visibly with Board members, staff, students, parents and the community.

A person who understands the complexities of school finance, can interpret educational and financial data, and who will maximize the use of resources in support of the educational programs of the district.

An administrator with a thorough knowledge of and successful experience in school district management, including information technology, staff development, program assessment, accountability measures and school improvement.

Applicants must put together an application package that includes a letter of application, a completed application form, including the applicant’s statement section, a current résumé and three letters of reference written within the last six months.

From Staff Reports / Published January 7, 2020