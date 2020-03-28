Bear sightings around town inspire wonder in fearful time

A stuffed bear and a companion peek out of Ivey Hatfield’s window, joined by more than 130 other stuffed animals in windows around Batesburg-Leesville during a recent outbreak of joy in a time of crisis. Staff photo by Tony Baughman

A rash of bear sightings around the Batesburg-Leesville area this past week has inspired not fear but joy and wonder in a time when our community needs it most.

In windows of homes and storefronts all over town, stuffed bears – and in fact, other furry critters – are peeking out at curious schoolchildren looking for something to do during an unexpected hiatus. Some of the stuffed creatures, like the brown bear at Ivey Hatfield’s home in Leesville, seem to be smiling and waving at passersby.

“My mom came across a post on Facebook from one of the quarantine groups we’re following. It was just talking about kids going on bear hunts around the neighborhood,” Hatfield said, “and it’s just super simple: You put a bear or stuffed animal in your window. The kids get to ride around town and look for it. It’s just a way to spread cheer in a crummy time.”

Hatfield and her little furry friends tell their story of being part of a community movement.

Once the Hatfield mom-and-daughter duo had their bear in the window – along with a stuffed simian friend peeking out from the opposite edge of the pane – the idea seemed to spread across social media and around Batesburg-Leesville like… uh… let’s call it a “wildfire” of love and joy. At last count, more than 130 homes and businesses have stuffed animals of some kind in their windows.

The bear-y timely scavenger hunt comes at a moment when students around South Carolina and all over America are stuck at home because schools are closed during the COVID-19 outbreak. Many other communities across the nation are pulling together for their own “bear hunts” during this time of social distancing.

“You get to get out of the house. The weather’s gorgeous right now. You can take a bike ride and look for bears,” Hatfield said. “You can get in the car and roll down the windows. So it’s something fun to do that anyone can do, and it’s absolutely free – which I think is one of the best things.”

The notion seems to have been inspired by a 1989 children’s book called We’re Going On A Bear Hunt by British author Michael Rosen. The book centers on a group of five children and their dog going out to hunt for a bear, and along the way, they encounter a series of natural obstacles. In the end, the intrepid troupe does, in fact, locate a bear, but they are frightened and run home. The benign bear follows them home, only to be shut out of the house, left to wander off alone to the beach.

Throughout the book, the children sing a refrain that, in the current context of coronavirus, seems poignantly relevant:

We can’t go over it.

We can’t go under it.

Oh no!

We’ve got to go through it!

Hatfield is particularly happy that the notion has taken root here on the Ridge in a way that unites Batesburg-Leesville with the wider world now struggling with the pandemic. It’s almost like a “virus of love” spreading around the globe, thanks to a clever little children’s book and human imagination and inspiration.

“This is a virus I’m happy to spread,” Hatfield said of her role, promoting the notion around town. She hopes the symptoms of this particular outbreak of humanity-caring-for-humanity will linger for a while.

“For me, I just hope people realize that no matter how scary the world is right now, that when it comes down to it, we’re still at home in Batesburg-Leesville,” she said. “We’re a tight-knit community, and we can take care of each other and make each other smile. That’s really what it’s all about, just spreading kindness in times of uncertainty. It costs absolutely nothing to be kind to each other.”

To extend this spontaneous season of joy, a new notion has hatched for mom-and-daughter: promoting a similar Egg Hunt during the week before Easter Sunday, April 6-10. They are encouraging folks to paint an Easter egg or affix an egg decal in their windows or perhaps even lay a giant Easter egg in their yards for families to drive by and spy.

“I know people are getting nervous or getting anxious. They’re going stir-crazy, and so something as simple as a teddy bear or a llama or whatever you have that just says, ‘Hey, we’re all in this together, and we’ll get through it.’”