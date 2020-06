A 42-year-old Leesville man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night, June 7 on the 500 block of Ansel Caughman Road in Leesville.

The accident occurred around 11:20 p.m. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Brandon Shawn Matthews, 42, of Batesburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Matthews was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.