Batesburg man killed in motorcycle accident

A 45-year-old Batesburg man was killed Wednesday night (March 11) in a motorcycle accident on the 600 block of Old Lexington Road in Leesville.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the deceased as Peter W. Chavis, who was pronounced dead at the scenes. At approximately 9:25 p.m., Mr. Chavis, traveling southbound, left the right side of the roadway, lost control of his motorcycle, and struck a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.