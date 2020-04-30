Batesburg-Leesville seniors will have their stadium graduation

For 100 years, Lexington County School District Three has stood firm in tradition. Because of our rich and wonderful past, we are able to plan for a very bright future, including giving the Class of 2020 the opportunity to receive their high school diploma the exact same way that thousands of graduates before them have.

Therefore, on Friday, May 29 at 7 o’clock in the evening, Lexington Three will host its 100th Commencement Ceremony in the district’s beloved Panther Stadium.

Please make note that due to the Coronavirus, numerous additional rules will be implemented in an effort to keep our students, families and staff members healthy. These guidelines will be strictly enforced:

Each graduate will receive two tickets per the directive from state officials for family members and friends to attend the ceremony. Tickets will be required for admittance into Panther Stadium. Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked areas that will be six feet apart. No more than one person will be allowed to sit in each area as we are required to practice social distancing per Governor Henry McMaster’s orders. Sanitation stations will be set up throughout Panther Stadium. We encourage attendees to frequently sanitize their hands and to avoid touching their faces, specifically their eyes, noses and mouths. No more than three people will be allowed inside of the facility’s restrooms at a time. Attendees will be dismissed in shifts in an effort to prevent large crowds from forming. Due to social distancing guidelines, district officials request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. Participants are reminded to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside of Panther Stadium and in the parking lot. Graduates will be positioned several feet apart on the field in an effort to practice social distancing. The ceremony will be live streamed via a variety of different methods. More information regarding this will be forthcoming. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the Lexington Three Fine Arts Center. The above mentioned rules will still apply.

Lexington Three is pleased to be able to properly honor the Class of 2020, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. The district thanks everyone in advance for their willingness to comply with these rules for the well-being of all involved. Please note that due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, all plans are subject to change.