Batesburg-Leesville Middle selected for national ‘School to Watch’ honor

Batesburg-Leesville Middle School has been named a ” School To Watch”© by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, the Lexington County School District Three has announced.

The “Schools To Watch”© program “identifies high performing schools with proven academic excellence that are also developmentally responsive and socially equitable,” the release stated. Batesburg-Leesville Middle School received a visit from the selection committee in December based on an application submitted at the beginning of the school year. When the judging team came, the school was graded using a rubric divided into four key areas: Academic Excellence, Developmental Responsiveness, Social Equity, and Organizational Structures/ Processes.

“First and foremost, this is a culmination of years of hard work by the students and faculty of B-L Middle School. It’s a true honor to be able to work with the BLMS family and share in this tremendous recognition for the growth of our kids,” said Sharah Clark, Principal at BLMS, in the district office release. “I am beyond proud of this school and am thankful for the support we receive from the district and community.”

Prior to today’s announcement of the 2020 winners, there were only 22 middle schools in South Carolina with the “School To Watch” designation. The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform is an alliance of educators, researchers, national associations, and officers of professional organizations and foundations committed to promoting the academic performance and healthy development of young adolescents. According to the organization’s website, “to accomplish its goal of improved academic and developmental outcomes for all students in the middle grades, The Forum identifies and disseminates best practices, articulates and promotes effective policies, recognizes and develops enlightened leadership, and informs and engages the public.”

From Staff Reports / Published January 16, 2020