Batesburg-Leesville High named Finalist for Palmetto’s Finest

Batesburg-Leesville High School has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 Palmetto’s Finest School Awards, the Lexington Three School District announced Wednesday afternoon.

The school was chosen to enter the final round of the competition following a rigorous 20-page application process and an extensive on-campus evaluation by the Palmetto’s Finest Awards Committee back in November. Other finalists in the high school division include Dutch Fork High School and Nation Ford High School.

“I am more than thrilled to know that our outstanding students and faculty are being recognized for their exceptional work by being named a Palmetto’s Finest finalist. The students and faculty of Batesburg-Leesville High School are second to none and will no longer be the best kept secret in South Carolina,” said Sonya Bryant, the principal of Batesburg-Leesville High School.

Finalists will receive a second on-site visit sometime in the next few weeks and then, on March 24, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) will live stream the announcement of the overall winners from SCETV (South Carolina Educational Television) starting at 1:45 p.m. One high school in the Palmetto State will be chosen to receive the prestigious award, along with two elementary schools and one middle school.

SCASA presents the Palmetto’s Finest Awards each year to schools that offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs and that demonstrate “excellent instruction and outstanding leaders, augmented by strong family and community involvement and a supportive business community,” according to the SCASA website.

The Palmetto’s Finest Awards are celebrating their 42nd year and are one of the most coveted and respected awards in the field of public education in South Carolina.

From Staff Reports / Published January 22, 2020