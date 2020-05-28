Batesburg-Leesville High graduation moved indoors

The Lexington County School District Three has released the following statement regarding Friday night’s scheduled graduation ceremonies at Batesburg-Leesville High School:

Due to the storms and heavy precipitation that are being forecasted for Friday, May 29th, Lexington Three administrators have decided to exercise caution and move the Centennial Commencement Ceremony indoors for the safety of all participants. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center on the campus of Batesburg-Leesville High School.

Two tickets are being provided to each graduate at Friday’s graduation practice, which will be held at the Fine Arts Center starting at 10 am. Participation at Friday morning’s graduation practice is mandatory for all students who want to participate in the graduation ceremony.

The following guidelines will be strictly enforced as we work to provide a safe and memorable graduation experience for all.

Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked areas in an effort to practice social distancing. Participants are encouraged to maintain social distancing out of respect for all attendees. Tickets are required for admittance into the Fine Arts Center for the graduation ceremony.

Sanitation Stations will be set up throughout the Fine Arts Center. We encourage attendees to frequently sanitize their hands and to avoid touching their faces, specifically their eyes, noses and mouths.

Attendees will be dismissed in shifts in an effort to prevent large crowds from forming.

Due to social distancing guidelines, district officials request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony.

Graduates will be positioned several feet apart inside of the Fine Arts Center.

The ceremony will be live streamed via the Lexington County School District Three Facebook page and Lexington Three YouTube channel.

We look forward to celebrating the 100th graduating class of Batesburg-Leesville High School!