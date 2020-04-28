Batesburg DMV office, others to reopen by appointment only

Patrons who need services at the South Carolina DMV will need to schedule appointments now online as the agency reopens branches closed by COVID-19.

The Batesburg-area branch of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which has been closed since April 6, is scheduled to reopen next Monday, May 4 but serve clients by appointment only as COVID-19 social distancing restrictions continue.

The SCDMV announced this morning that it plans to reopen all 66 of its branch offices statewide “to increase convenience for customers,” according to the release. “The additional office openings will allow the SCDMV to service more customers on a daily basis while still adhering to social distancing recommendations.”

Appointments at the SCDMV office may be scheduled on the SCDMV website at SCDMVonline.com.

“I am very appreciative of all who have completed their transactions at SCDMVonline.com or delayed visiting the SCDMV to keep themselves and our employees healthy,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo in the release. “We look forward to returning to full service at the earliest opportunity.”

All branch offices, with the exception of Allendale and McCormick locations, will open for appointments three days each week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to open only on Wednesdays for the foreseeable future.

“We recognize the recent limitation of operating only 46 of our offices,” said SCDMV Director of Branch Services Courtney Saxon in the announcement. “Reopening branches that have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic will significantly increase the number of appointments we can make available to customers.”

Any additional changes in branch office hours will be announced in the future. All SCDMV and other State government offices will be closed Monday, May 11 for the Confederate Memorial Day state holiday.