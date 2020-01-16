‘Barbershop’ actor to join Biden campaign bus tour in Saluda

Former Vice-President Joe Biden’s sister and a popular actor will bring the Biden For President campaign to Saluda County on Friday.

The Biden For President campaign has scheduled a four-day long “South Carolina Soul of the Nation” bus tour, with surrogates for the presidential candidate campaigning on behalf of Biden in 15 counties across South Carolina.

On Friday, Jan. 17, Valerie Biden Owens — Joe Biden’s sister and longtime advisor — will be joined by actor Sean Patrick Thomas, who starred in the Barbershop series of films, at barbershop campaign events in Saluda, Edgefield and Columbia. The event in Saluda is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Charlie Daniel Barbershop, 110 N Bouknight Ferry Rd, Saluda.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin of Birmingham, Ala., also is scheduled to be on the bus tour. State Rep. Bill Clyburn (D-Aiken) is scheduled to accompany the bus tour to Saluda and Edgefield.

The “South Carolina Soul of the Nation” bus tour also includes visits to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Claflin University, Allen University and Morris College.

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Published January 16, 2020