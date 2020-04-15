Aspiring Eagle Scout creates place of hope in troubled times

Wilson Oxner, a 12-year-old on the cusp of attaining Scouting’s highest rank, says he enjoyed working with and painting the wood for his ambitious, faith-based Eagle service project. Photos courtesy of Catherine Oxner

At a time when so many folks are looking for an extra measure of peace and comfort, one ambitious local Boy Scout has used his accelerated quest for Scouting’s highest rank to create a place of solace and diversion for his local church.

Wilson Oxner, a 12-year-old from Leesville who has a sash full of merit badges and is already a candidate for Eagle Scout, has undertaken the challenge of building a series of wood projects at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, north of Lexington High School.

“I wanted to do something for the church and some place where people could go and play and pray,” said Wilson, a member of Troop 60 in Gilbert.

The new outdoor altar at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

At the church, young Wilson devised and crafted traditional crosses that were displayed during the time leading up to Holy Week and Easter Sunday. He built an outdoor altar and a gaga ball pit that can double as a ring for outdoor Bible studies.

For the uninitiated, gaga ball is a fast-paced form of dodgeball played inside a large fenced-in octagon or hexagon “pit.”

Even as a young man, Wilson leans deeply into his faith – which is why he chose an Eagle service project that would benefit his local church.

“For safety reasons, we shut the sanctuary, so people can’t just go in there anytime and pray. But they can go to the altar outside and pray anytime,” he said.

Wilson began work on his project in November. It all started with some research on gaga ball pit designs.

“My dad and I got designs from the internet and then we sat down and figured out what we wanted to do,” he said.

However, as the work continued, the unexpected rise of the coronavirus outbreak swept in and changed how the vision would become reality.

“I originally planned to have the Troop there, some church members and other people there to help,” he said. But the lockdowns and social distancing resulting from COVID-19 required a new approach.

A key component of any Eagle Scout project is demonstrating leadership skills. The final project took longer to come to fruition, Wilson concedes, but was completed in four workdays with the help of his family.

“It was kind of different than I expected because they don’t usually listen to me,” he said, which inspired a chuckle. “But it was probably better because they knew what was going on more because they’d been hearing about this project all the time.”

Wilson is the son of John and Catherine Oxner of Leesville. He is a 7th grader at Gilbert Middle School, and in addition to his Scouting activities, he is a member of the chorus, the Honor Choir, Student Council, Junior Beta Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and his school basketball team. He also is an active member of the 4-H Club and served as club president.

Wilson’s favorite part of the Eagle Scout project was when it dawned on him that his imagination was becoming something real, something that could have real impact on other people.

“It wasn’t done yet, but we were putting the sides up, and it kind of showed all the work that came together. I really could see what it’s going to look like,” he said.

Of course, the hands-on work of assembling the wooden parts and staining the boards was fun too – and relaxing, he said, in a time when even young people are feeling the stress of the coronavirus isolation and fear.

From the time he began Scouting as a young Cub Scout, Wilson knew he wanted to eventually attain his Eagle rank and do it quickly.

“I actually sat down and I had a plan,” he said. “I calculated how long it would be, and I’m pretty much right on that track. I had a plan, and that kind of got me through it.”

Wilson now awaits his final board of review and court of honor and he could become an Eagle Scout at age 12 – when many Eagle Scouts don’t attain the rank until they turn 18 (or even later with special permission).

Achieving the Eagle Scout rank is often regarded as a marker for future success as an adult. Among the most famous Eagle Scouts in history were Neil Armstrong (the first man on the moon), President Gerald Ford and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Wilson Oxner said he hopes to live up to that tradition, as he plans to attend medical school and become an oncologist, to conduct research into treating cancer. For now, Wilson simply hopes that when people see or stop by his Eagle Scout project, they will find a measure of peace and hope in a troubled time.

“This is a place where they can go to play and pray,” he reiterated. “And I want people to believe that they can do whatever they want – if they set their minds to it.”