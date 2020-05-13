Architect to Board: School bond plan could cost about half of 2018

Architects presented a plan for expanding Batesburg-Leesville High School that includes improvements there and at two other schools for around $50 million. Photo courtesy of Lexington Three Schools

The next attempt to pass a bond referendum for much-needed school improvements in Lexington District Three could ask voters to approve just a bit more than half what was sought in a failed ballot issue two years ago – with no expected millage rate increase this time around.

That was the picture painted by architect Joel Carter of Jumper/Carter/Sease Architects of West Columbia at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Lexington Three School Board. It was the first sit-down gathering of the Board since the COVID-19 outbreak began; last month’s meeting was conducted by teleconference.

Mr. Carter took center stage to propose approximately $50 million in school construction that the Board could put before voters as soon as this November.

“There are really three major projects the District has – renovations at the primary school, the high school expansion, and one other need at the elementary school,” Mr. Carter said following his presentation. “They discussed this with us at one time, and now we need to meet back with them.”

School Board members now will be asked to sit down individually or in pairs with Mr. Carter and Greg Hughes of Contract Construction to fine-tune ideas for the final plan that will be presented to voters. Contract Construction, based in Irmo, is the construction management firm selected by the School Board last month to oversee any future bond-funded projects and ensure that they come in at or below budget.

Among the projects that could be included in a possible new $50 million bond referendum:

Construction of a new media center and cafeteria area at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School, and converting the current cafeteria into a physical education area with two adjoining classrooms and converting the existing media center into two new classrooms and much-needed restroom facilities;

Proposed renovations at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School include a new media center and cafeteria, plus new PE room and classrooms

Expansion of the existing Batesburg-Leesville High School to include a new secure entrance with an inviting commons area and administrative suite, plus a new media center;

An artist rendering of how a new media center at Batesburg-Leesville High might look

Construction of a new fine arts wing at the high school that will include a new band room and that connects the existing performance arts center to the main campus, mitigating student safety concerns;

An artist rendering of how the new band room might look in the new fine arts wing at BLHS

Expansion of the cafeteria area at the high school to include more seating, more natural light in the dining area and added “grab-and-go” kiosks for student meals in addition to the traditional lunch lines;

Renovations at the high school cafeteria could include “grab-and-go” food kiosks

Construction of a new wing for the high school’s Career and Technology (CATE) programs with instructional space flexibility based on the school’s program offerings; and

Improvements to the roof and mechanical issues at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School.

The new CATE wing at the high school could provide flexibilty for new programs

Board vice-chairman Craig Caughman, who plans to meet with the architects and construction management firm this week, feels that the ideas outlined during Tuesday’s meeting will meet the school district’s current facility needs and projections for future growth without placing an unbearable burden on local taxpayers.

“If people will understand what they’re doing for the money, they’ll probably support it,” Mr. Caughman said.

In November 2018, voters in Lexington Three roundly rejected a $90 million bond referendum that would have funded an all-new high school as well as renovations at the primary school. Since the failed referendum, the School District has completed several essential projects by working within the 8 percent bond limit imposed by state law. Under law, school districts legally may incur bonded indebtedness up to 8 percent of the value of all taxable property within the district without having to hold a referendum.

The $90 million bond referendum in 2018 failed in large part because of a last-minute VOTE NO campaign orchestrated to defeat the ballot issue, the spread of misinformation from opponents across social media, and voter apathy – as many local residents turned a deaf ear to a series of public sessions to outline the projects and their costs.

“We had a really good feeling that the support was there, but we had a hard time getting people to listen,” Mr. Caughman said. “It was like nobody wanted to talk about it until two days before the election, and then there was a lot of negative information put out there.”

While Lexington Three voters torpedoed the $90 million plan last time, school facilities and the quality of education in adjacent Lexington One vaulted ahead of Batesburg-Leesville as voters OK’d on the same election day a $365 million referendum to build two new elementary schools, replace three older schools and make renovations to 14 other schools and district facilities.

This past January, students just 9.7 miles down the road moved into a state-of-the-art new Ridge Spring-Monetta High School that was funded by a $35 million bond referendum.

It remains to be seen whether Lexington Three voters are willing to support a plan that costs almost half as much this time as the last defeated attempt to improve schools here – or fall further behind nearby districts – but the work toward a crucial November vote is now underway.

