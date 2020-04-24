Air National Guard plans aerial salute to healthcare workers

Watch and listen for F-16s to fly over parts of South Carolina during a Monday tribute to healthcare workers and first responders. Photo courtesy of S.C. Air National Guard



Fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base near Hopkins will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders Monday during a round-the-state flyover of the fighter wing’s impressive F-16s.

The Swamp Fox pilots will fly over a number of hospitals throughout the state. Anyone living in and around these hospitals likely will see and hear the jets during the 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. period. The Midlands leg of the flyover stretches from Aiken and circles over Orangeburg, Irmo, West Columbia and the capital city:

1 Aiken Aiken Regional Medical Centers 1105-1120 2 Orangeburg Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun 1200-1215 3 Irmo Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge 1205-1220 4 West Columbia Lexington Medical Center 1210-1225 5 Columbia Prisma Health Baptist 1210-1225 6 Columbia Prisma Health Richland 1210-1225 7 Columbia Providence Health 1210-1225 8 Columbia Dorn VA Hospital 1210-1225

This flyover is part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. The flyover is performed in conjunction with regularly scheduled Air National Guard training.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. “Look up on Monday and know your South Carolina Air National Guard is proud to serve with you. Our intent is to boost morale in our Great State.”

Pilots from the 169th Fighter Wing train for a variety of mission skill sets in order to maintain combat readiness for the defense of our state and nation. Additionally, the unit provides around-the-clock Aerospace Control Alert for the defense of our homeland, while also responding to state and national emergencies as directed by the Governor of South Carolina.

Airmen and soldiers of the South Carolina National Guard recently teamed up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to deliver medical supplies to all 46 counties.

Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-16s flying overhead Monday is urged to post them on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.