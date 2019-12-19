Panthers pummel Indians in boys’ basketball action

The Batesburg-Leesville varsity boys basketball team split their games last week to improve to 2-2 as they routed Gilbert Friday night at home to give new head coach Davis Bowne his first home win.

Wagener-Salley 50, B-L 39

The Panthers and Eagles came out and had a spirited first quarter as the back and forth action saw Wagener-Salley lead 14-13. The Eagles would maintain their offensive pace in the second as they built a 27-19 halftime lead and B-L struggled without Keshoun Williams, out for the week for the North-South all-star football game.

In the third quarter, B-L tried to claw back in with a fierce defense, as they allowed just two points, but the offense continued to struggle. The Eagles still held a 29-24 lead. In the fourth quarter, the teams had an offensive outbreak, but the Eagles were too strong and they won their second game of the season over B-L 50-39. Amah-Dre Leaphart led B-L with 15 points, while Baker led Wagener-Salley with 18. B-L scorers: Leaphart 15, Darius Dennis 6, Vernard Ramage 4, Jahmad Barr-Williams 2, DT Jackson, Shauntrel Hendrix 2, Damazhay Long 2, Travis Williams 2, Chamajd Hyland 2.

B-L 58, Gilbert 47

Gilbert would open the game quickly with a 7-2 lead before B-L surged back with seven straight points to make it 9-7 and led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to seven points from Travis Williams, including a three-pointer.

In the second quarter, B-L would gradually build the lead to double digits before a Gilbert layup in the final seconds made it 32-24 at the half. Ramage scored seven in the quarter for the Panthers.

Gilbert would come out of the break quickly, and they cut the deficit to 34-30 midway through the quarter. But they couldn’t sustain the pressure, and B-L would start to pull away late in the quarter. Hendrix hit a three pointer to make it 40-34 with 2:15 to play in the third, and B-L would go on a 9-0 run to end the quarter to lead 46-34.

In the fourth, B-L would continue to stretch the lead to nearly 20 points before Gilbert had a late rally against the reserves to trim the final margin to 58-47. Williams would lead B-L with 23 points, while Ty Walker led Gilbert with 16. B-L scorers: Williams 23, Ramage 10, Dennis 9, Leaphart 8, Marvin Gantt 3, Hendrix 3, Jackson 2.

Story by Jay Hendrix / Published December 19, 2019