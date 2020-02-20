Panther athletes honored with fall sports awards

The 2019 fall sports season has been over for a few months but all awards and banquets were just recently completed.

In football, the Panthers presented numerous team awards along with All-Region 2-AA and All-State. Ke’Shoun Williams and Vernard Ramage were both recognized by The High School Sports Report as All-State and both were named All-Region at wide receiver and linebacker. Also earning All-Region were quarterback Tre Robinson, wide receiver Shauntrel Hendrix and Damazhay Long at defensive back.

Tre Robinson also was recognized as part of The High School Sports Report All-Rookie team while Williams was a Top 100 senior.

In team awards, Marvin Gantt earned the Panther Award, while Williams was the team MVP. Robinson was the offensive MVP, while Ramage was the defensive MVP. Jackson Lorick and Derby Thompkins earned Most Improved offensive players, while Jahmad Barr-Williams was the defensive selection. The freshman award was presented to Travis “Timmy” Williams and Ty Adams, while Korey Williams earned the Scout Team award. Harrison Smith picked up the award for the Highest GPA.

In volleyball, Jaylah Barr was highly decorated as she earned All-State honors from The High School Sports Report along with All-Region and defensive MVP honors. Savannah Rye was also chosen All-Region while Kiara Quattlebaum earned the offensive MVP award. Meredith Soper received the most improved award, and Emily Leaphart earned the Panther Award.

In girls tennis, Hannah Derrick earned the MVP award as well as being chosen to the All-Region team. Riley Bundrick was tabbed for the most improved award while Keiley Frye was presented the Panther Award.