Lady Panthers improve to 3-1 in girls’ basketball

The Batesburg-Leesville varsity girls basketball team improved to 3-1 with two wins last week over Wagener-Salley and Gilbert. The game with Ridge Spring-Monetta was postponed.

B-L 54, Wagener-Salley 31

B-L would start quickly against the Eagles as Kiara Burton, Taliyah Corbitt and Jaylah Barr each hit three pointers in the first quarter to help B-L to a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles would play much better in the second, as B-L maintained their 11-point lead going to the half 30-19. Barr finished the half with 10 points.

Burton would have a great second half as B-L extended their lead to 39-25 at the end of the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth for a 54-31 win. Burton finished with a game high 20 points, while Nahriah Walker led Wagener-Salley with nine. B-L scorers: Burton 20, Barr 13, Taliyah Corbitt 11, Dyani Dennis 8 and Kennyana Morris 2.

B-L 47, Gilbert 29

Against the Indians, B-L started slowly as Gilbert led 9-5 after the first quarter, but the Panthers would come back to take a 20-19 halftime lead. Barr and Burton again led the Panthers with eight and seven points apiece in the half.

Gilbert would come out of the half on fire with a 6-0 run to take a 25-20 lead, but that was their high water mark. The Panthers dominated the rest of the way going on an 11-1 run the rest of the quarter to lead 31-26 at the end of the quarter. In the fourth, B-L would outscore the Indians 16-3 as they won going away 47-29. Barr finished the night as the game’s leading scorer, with 16 while Madison Pride led Gilbert with nine points. B-L scorers: Barr 16, Burton 12, Morris 12, Corbitt 3, Moesha Watson 2, Dennis 2.

Story by Jay Hendrix / Published December 19, 2019