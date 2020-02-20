B-L High’s Williams signs with Newberry College

Ke’Shoun Williams signed last week on National Signing Day to play football at Newberry College. On hand for the signing were (front row, from left) Kenya Tolen Cunningham, Ke’Shoun Williams, Desmond Cunningham, (back row) Shamar Williams and Amarina Tolen. (Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Taylor, Lexington Three Schools)

Batesburg-Leesville High School senior athlete Ke’Shoun Williams recently signed to play football at Newberry College.

Williams is the son of Kenya Tolen Cunningham and Desmond Cunningham. He will have a chance to play both free safety and wide receiver for Newberry.

“I am going to go in and work hard to get bigger. I plan to work hard to get to play, but if they redshirt me I won’t be mad,” Williams said.

He added that the coaches informed him of three senior wide receivers blocking his path on offense, which may open the door for defense as a freshman before shifting back to wide receiver in 2021.

Williams said that he chose Newberry because, “I was sitting down with Coach Knight, and he said that everybody I grew up with can come and see me because it’s not far from home. They also have my major and small class sizes.”

Williams also noted that the facility improvements underway at Newberry are exciting too. Williams chose Newberry over St. Andrew University, Jacksonville University, Averett University and a late push from Erskine College. Williams plans to major in business with plans to go into real estate following graduation.

Williams was a four-year starter for the Panthers on the gridiron and also played four years of varsity basketball for the Panthers. He ran track and field from 7th grade through 10th before taking last year off to rest, but he will return to the track this spring.

While Williams was recently named All-Region in basketball, it was in football that he earned the most recognition. He picked up the team’s Freshman of the Year award and the Captains Award in 2016 and 2018, respectively, and was a Top 100 prospect. As a senior, Williams racked up numerous honors, including All-Region and All-State through The High School Sports Report while being selected to the North-South Al-Star Game and Border Bowl VII.

Looking back on his high school career, Williams said that his favorite memories were, “My best year was my freshman year. My brother and all his class were on the team and had all the energy. School was fun, the locker room was jacked and on the way to away games was jacked.”

He added his most memorable moment came as a freshmen when the Panthers played for the Class AA State Championship. “We didn’t win, but it made me want to work harder to get back there,” he recalled.

Another special day, he said, was “the first game of my senior year. I threw a touchdown and set a school record (longest reception) and the news with me walking the little girl to class. That all happened in one day.”

Williams wanted to thank several people for their help throughout his journey. “I want to thank my parents; without them none of this would have happened,” he said. “The coaches for pushing me, and the older players that I looked up to that taught me things I didn’t know. I don’t know what I want to say, but I want to thank Coach (Shane) Bryant and Coach (Bob) Roudybush.”