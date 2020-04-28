Lexington County cleans up again in solid waste report card

The County of Lexington has exceeded both of the state’s waste reduction and recycling goals for the second consecutive year and for the third time in six years.

In the South Carolina Solid Waste Management Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2019, published by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) earlier this month, Lexington County exceeded DHEC’s goal to dispose of no more than 3.25 pounds of solid waste per person per day. The County generated a waste rate of 3.16 pounds per person per day during fiscal year 2019.

Lexington County also exceeded DHEC’s goal to recycle at least 40 percent of the amount of material generated with a recycling rate of 54.26 percent. This is an increase of 10.51 percent over the County’s previous fiscal year.

In announcing the honor, the County stated that “the Lexington County Solid Waste Management team is very grateful for the many businesses that track and report their recycling data each year and for all of the Lexington County residents who continue to Recycle Right!”

The statewide report contains waste reduction and recycling data from curbside collection companies, collection and recycling centers, landfills, and from local businesses in all South Carolina counties. The data was collected from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Six counties have met the State’s recycling goal in the past six years, and Lexington County is the only county among all 46 counties to have met the goal more than once during this time period.

Lexington County assists businesses with their recycling efforts and works with 19 different vendors to recycle 26 different materials collected through curbside collections and at the County’s 11 solid waste collection and recycling centers, as well as at the Edmund Landfill and at recycling drop-off events.

Businesses are not required to report their solid waste and recycling practices but DHEC requires local governments to collect and report as much data as possible by November each year.