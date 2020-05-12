Council approves rezoning for Midlands’ first Sprint Foods store

Immediately after Town Council approved a rezoning that welcomed a new Sprint Foods store, Councilman Steve Cain (pink shirt) abruptly left the meeting and closed in on company representatives in the parking lot.

The Batesburg-Leesville Town Council narrowly passed a rezoning request at its Monday meeting that now clears the way for Sprint Foods to invest upwards of $4 million in planting its first store in the Midlands here in our town.

The rezoning’s second reading passed 5-4, with Council members Cynthia Etheredge, Steve Cain, Shirley Mitchell and Bob Hall voting against the new investment by the Augusta-based chain of “next-level” convenience stores. The new store will be constructed by Wyatt Development LLC on combined parcels at the corner of West Church Street (Highway 23) and North Carolina Avenue.

“We are super excited to bring Sprint Foods to Batesburg-Leesville,” said Andy Jones, Sprint Foods’ President and CEO, who was grilled at Monday’s meeting by Council members opposed to the new investment. “It’ll be a state-of-the-art facility. It’ll be an asset to the community. We’ll make jobs here – anywhere from 12 to 18 jobs.”

Sprint Foods currently operates 20 stores around the Aiken-Augusta area, and Mr. Jones said it was no accident that his company chose Batesburg-Leesville for its first Midlands location.

Sprint Foods recently developed this high-end store at Rutland Drive and Highway 19 in Aiken.

“It’s a great town. It’s got great people here in the town,” he said. “When we came and started looking here, we just saw that there was every quick-serve restaurant, and there’s obviously enough business to support that, but we didn’t see any Class-A convenience stores. There are a lot of nice convenience stores here, but we think we offer something a little bit different to this community.”

In its marketing, Sprint Foods touts its gourmet roasted coffee stations, shaved-ice kiosks, 28-degree “beer caves” and made-to-order hot foods among its distinguishing features. The Batesburg-Leesville location also will have a drive-through car wash, according to Mr. Jones.

However, as enthusiastic as Sprint Foods and Wyatt Development are to pour millions of dollars into expanding their business interests to Batesburg-Leesville, they were met with a cold reception from opponents on Town Council. No private citizens from the community came to speak against the project at the public hearing prior to the 7 p.m. meeting.

Instead, Councilwoman Mitchell said she had received numerous emails from constituents opposed to the construction on the stretch of Highway 23 that remains partially residential – even as national chains such as Tractor Supply Company, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Wendy’s have developed within 0.1 mile, 0.2 mile and 0.3 mile from the site, respectively.

“I don’t know how they got my email address because I don’t be giving people my stuff,” Councilwoman Mitchell said. “I don’t like it.”

As Mr. Jones respectfully answered Council members’ concerns from a podium set up in the doorway of Town Hall because of COVID-19 social distancing, Councilman Cain groused about potentially increased traffic along Highway 23, adding, “Are you aware that the neighbors in that area don’t want you there? I don’t want you there.”

Called out of order by Mayor Lancer Shull because of his biting tone, Councilman Cain retorted, in open session and audible to all watching on the Town’s Facebook livestream, “I don’t have to be polite to him. I’m asking him hard questions. You kiss his ass; I’m not.”

Following the vote, Councilman Cain abruptly left the Council chambers and followed Mr. Jones and representatives of Wyatt Development LLC into the parking lot as they were preparing to leave.

“This ain’t over,” the Councilman said, closing in tightly on Mr. Jones and company.

After the meeting, Councilman Bob Hall – who represents District 8, where the new convenience store will be built – expressed his disappointment with the rezoning vote.

“I’m extremely disappointed in my fellow Council members willing to sacrifice the lifestyle and future of citizens in my district for a mere $8,000 a year (in property tax revenue),” he said. “This convenience store will greatly impact the traffic area in my district, and I have about 80 percent of those people who contacted me oppose it.”

Despite the frigid reception from those elected officials, Mr. Jones said that Sprint Foods remains grateful for the opportunity to build in Batesburg-Leesville and hopes that his willingness to pour millions into this project will help inspire other business leaders to see the value of investing in this community.

“We can’t wait to show y’all what we’re going to do,” he said. “It’s gotten too expensive in this economy to make any mistakes. We want to come to here. We want to be part of the community, and we can hardly wait to show y’all what we’re going to bring to Batesburg-Leesville.”

In other action, Batesburg-Leesville Town Council:

approved annexation of a .7-acre property along Mitchell Street into the tow limits;

approved the rezoning of 14.5 acres adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter from “Residential” to “Office and Institutional Commercial,” even though the owner of an adjacent property spoke against the rezoning because of concerns about road access to the property; and

approved rezoning of a corner property at West Columbia Avenue and Chinquapin Street from “General Commercial” to “Transitional Commercial.”