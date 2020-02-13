Batesburg-Leesville Council votes to trim its own pay

With no one from the community choosing to speak either for or against the measure, the Batesburg-Leesville Town Council gave itself a pay cut Monday night.

Council voted 7-1 to adopt second reading of an ordinance to trim the compensation for Council members to $400 per month, while continuing to pay the Mayor $200 per month. The ordinance overrides an ordinance passed last summer to pay Town Council members $500 per month and the Mayor $200.

The new ordinance also places attendance requirements on Council members. To get paid, a Council member must have attended one previous month’s meeting. The pay cut will take effect when the next Town Council is sworn in following the next municipal election.

Counciman Bob Hall cast the lone dissenting vote.

In other financial matters, Town Council approved by a 7-1 vote the selection of a Greenville construction firm from five bidders to perform improvements at the Brodie Mill Pump Station, which draws water from Lightwood Knot Creek and pumps it seven miles to the Town Pond.

“This pump station was constructed in 1963, and it’s still operating with the same pumps,” Town Manager Ted Luckadoo told Town Council. “Those pumps have been rebuilt numerous times, but the pump station is very antiquated.”

During the summer, the Brodie Mill pump station increases its production to meet water demand. The improvements authorized by Town Council will include replacement of two existing vertical turbine pumps, an upgrade to the station’s electrical system, new metering equipment and installation of a cellular monitoring and control system.

The entire project will cost $279,700. Of that, $240,000 will be covered by Community Development Block Grants from Lexington County; the remaining $39,700 – taken from the Town’s capital improvements fund – was approved by Town Council on Monday.

Councilwoman Shirley Mitchell cast the only “no” vote for the improvement plan.

In other action, Town Council: