OPINION: The Census during the COVID-19 outbreak

By STATE SEN. NIKKI SETZLER, District 26

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, we are not in session this week but return next Tuesday, May 12th with future dates to be determined. I do want to continue to provide things that may be of interest.

I have been following very closely COVID-19 not only as it relates to the physical health and well-being of our citizens but also as it relates to citizens’ economic health. During this unprecedented and stressful time, I do want to make sure that we all do not lose sight of the Census that is also taking place this year.

The Census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2, and the U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law, Title 13 of the U.S. Code, to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential.

Many of you may have already filed your Census Survey as roughly 56.8 percent of South Carolinians have filed. However, we need to insure that every South Carolinian files.

The Census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data.

With that I wanted to give you the most current figures for the areas we represent.

Nationwide Census Filings – 56.8 percent

South Carolina Census Filings – 51.6 percent

Aiken County Census Filings – 51.1 percent

Calhoun County Census Filings – 48.6 percent

Lexington County Census Filings – 58.7 percent

Saluda County Census Filings – 41.3 percent

As a fellow leader in the community, I appreciate any efforts directed toward insuring that friends, family members, colleagues and constituents participate. The Census Bureau website has a wealth of information, and the surveys can be completed either on-line, via mail, or via phone.

Everyone in our community benefits from the accuracy of the Census count, and after experiencing a pandemic, we need to make sure that we secure all resources we can for South Carolina. Hopefully, if a similar emergency affects our state and/or our citizens in the future we can be as prepared as possible. Added resources for our state and citizens will better prepare us for any circumstance.

Below is information I pulled from the US Census 2020 Website that outlines the ways to respond, and I think it will be helpful:

Option 1 – Complete the Census questionnaire by phone.

To begin, call 844-330-2020

Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am

Option 2 – Return the paper Census questionnaire you received in the mail via the mail.

Option 3 – Complete the Census questionnaire online.

The quickest way to respond to the 2020 Census is online with your Census ID. This ID can be found on the letter or questionnaire you received in the mail from the Census Bureau. All 2020 Census IDs have 12 characters (letters and numbers).

If you did not receive a letter or paper questionnaire, you can still respond online to the 2020 Census online. Go to this link. Select the link that says, “if you do not have a Census, ID, click here.”

I hope you will join me in getting this word out, and as always, please feel free to contact me if I am needed in any way.

Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington and Saluda counties, in the South Carolina General Assembly.