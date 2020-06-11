OPINION: Mourning the victims of coronavirus

BY REP. JOE WILSON

As our communities work to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and we continue to carefully reopen our country, it is important to remember the lives lost from this terrible disease.

This is why I co-sponsored a resolution that mourns and honors those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus. The resolution will begin the process of mourning in the United States by calling for a national day of mourning and a recurring moment of silence on the floor of the House of Representatives.

I am grateful for the early efforts by President Donald Trump to stop the spread of the virus and his success coordinating ventilator construction and securing personal protective equipment across the nation.

The victims of the Invisible Enemy should not be forgotten. This national day of mourning will be a way to remember them and to honor the families impacted by their passing. Combating the coronavirus has been the ultimate battle for many Americans. Their lives and achievements will not be forgotten.

This resolution allows all Americans to come together in solidarity to mourn a national tragedy that has affected all of us in one way or another. This bi-partisan resolution I introduced with Congresswomen Deb Haaland and Lisa Blunt Rochester helps our country grieve together during this painful time.

This fight isn’t over yet and we will continue to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to address this crisis. The office of South Carolina’s Second District is open and here to help you and your family as we continue to face these uncertain times. The health and safety of our community is the priority. We are resilient and I am confident the we will come of this pandemic stronger than ever.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-Springdale) represents South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.