OPINION: Keeping South Carolina open and safe

By REP. JOE WILSON (R-SPRINGDALE)

As we continue to combat the Wuhan virus and adjust to these new normals, I am grateful that South Carolina is taking a new step toward opening once again.

Rep. Joe Wilson

Recently, President Donald Trump announced a cautious, three-phase approach for reopening our country. I am thankful that our President is committed to “Opening Up America Again” to promote jobs for our families.

Now that Governor Henry McMaster has announced that South Carolina’s “Work-or-Home” order has been lifted and returned to voluntary status, our state is one step closer to being up and running again. It is great to see families getting back to work, even if we are still limited in many ways for the safety of our community. These gradual steps will slowly but surely get us fully up and running once again.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has released new reopening guidance for cleaning and disinfecting public spaces, workplaces, businesses, schools, and homes. This is part of President Trump’s guidelines for “Opening Up America Again,” and it is intended for all Americans. These guidelines give specific details on how to disinfect your home or business so that you, your family, your employees, or your patrons can remain safe from the Wuhan virus. It is important to remain vigilant and cautious as we continue reopening our state.

I encourage South Carolina families and businesses to follow these guidelines as we work toward recovering from this pandemic. The guidelines can be found on the CDC’s website, CDC.gov. I also want to remind all South Carolinians that if you or your family have concerns about this virus to visit the coronavirus.gov or call 1-800-CDC-INFO.

The office of South Carolina’s Second District is open and here to help you and your family as we continue to face these uncertain times. The health and safety of our community is the priority. We are resilient and I am confident that we will come out of this pandemic stronger than ever.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-Springdale) represents the 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.