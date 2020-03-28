OPINION: ‘Continuing the fight against coronavirus’

BY REP. JOE WILSON

In this continued fight against the coronavirus, I want to make sure South Carolinians are well informed and taking the proper precautions to keep our families healthy and safe. I am grateful that President Donald Trump is focused on slowing the spread of this disease in the United States. This can be done by staying home if you feel sick, are older, or have an underlying condition.

President Trump has been laser focused on addressing the coronavirus and protecting American families from the start. He worked to make sure that travelers do not spread the virus in the United States, including travel restrictions from China and Europe, and has declared a state of emergency that has allowed for the use of reserve funding to help response efforts. I am grateful for his work in containing the spread of this virus.

Congressman Joe Wilson, speaking to the U.S. House on the stimulus bill prior to Friday’s vote

I have worked with my colleagues in Congress to address this pandemic and will continue to work to make sure that families, small businesses, health care workers, and industries have the resources they need to get through this pandemic. On Friday, the House passed the CARES Act. During a time when our nation is facing an unprecedented crisis, I am grateful to join President Donald Trump in supporting the CARES Act to provide American families recovery from the coronavirus. Even though I am not completely satisfied with every aspect of this bill, it does address multiple parts of our economy, specifically, it expedites resources to healthcare providers and patients, supports small businesses, to keep jobs alive, and provides direct assistance to American families.

There are many resources for families and businesses affected by this pandemic. The Small Business Administration recently approved disaster assistance loans for small businesses in South Carolina. The Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Justice, and the IRS also have resources for those in need including tax relief, and information on avoiding and reporting fraud in relation to the coronavirus. All of these sites are avaialble at joewilson.house.gov/services/combating-the-coronavirus.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has taken swift action to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Carolina. He has worked to have our students learn from home, have South Carolina medical and nursing boards issue emergency licenses to bolster our medical response, and worked to make sure only essential employees are working in our state government in this time of uncertainty. I am grateful for this diligent work toward curbing the spread of this disease. I met with Governor Henry McMaster, Adjutant General for South Carolina Major General Van McCarty, and Emergency Preparedness Division Director Kim Stenson earlier this month. Governor McMaster and his team are absolutely focused on keeping the Palmetto State safe and I am thankful for their commitment to this important cause.

Right now, I want to encourage South Carolinians and all Americans to focus on staying healthy and safe. The Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for preventing the coronavirus are a great resource and can be found at coronavirus.gov. I encourage everyone to keep yourself and your families healthy by frequently washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. These small actions can make a huge difference in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

I could not be more thankful to serve the Second District of South Carolina in Congress. I strive to work for this amazing community and want to do everything I can to help our families recover. If you or a family member have questions or concerns about the coronavirus, please call the Center for Disease Control at 1-800-CDC-INFO or visit coronavirus.gov.

Joe Wilson (R-Springdale) represents South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.