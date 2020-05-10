Mama was a fighter, and so is her baby boy when the fight is right

Like so many sons on this Mother’s Day, I awoke keenly aware of the absence of the first woman I ever loved. I rolled out of bed today thinking about my Mama.

This is only the second Mother’s Day without Mama, who left us at age 81 in August 2018. By the time she passed away, to what I truly believe is a peaceful eternity in the presence of the Lord, Mama had run the good race, but she was a shell of the once feisty, vibrant Southern woman she once had been.

Her last days drifted away in bed – or when she felt like sitting up, in a recliner – tethered to the lifeline of an oxygen concentrator or on those very rare occasions when she allowed my sisters to take her to town, attached to a cold steel canister. Knowing as I do as a Christ follower that she is now in the proverbial “better place,” I am so grateful that she found peace before the current coronavirus crisis and its looming threat to the elderly and the most vulnerable among us.

Concerned as I am now for humanity as we struggle with this existential threat from a silent, invisible killer that robs its victims of their breath, I would have been doubly sick with worry if my dear old Mama had not already surrendered her spirit to age and infirmity. I also know I hardly would’ve been able to contain my anger at those who ignore science and the common-sense calls to take all necessary precautions to protect those who are less resilient against COVID-19.

Toughest Day of my Life

I had completed only a handful of seminary courses by the time Mama left us, but I asked my brother and sisters for permission to officiate Mama’s funeral and deliver her eulogy. As I had poured myself fully into the academic pursuit of theology and hermeneutics and the training required to become a good pastor, I knew also that I needed the practical experience of handling the tough stuff of pastoral care.

Full-time pastors are called on daily to mine deep into Scripture and draw from the counsel of the Holy Spirit to comfort those who mourn the loss of loved ones. I reasoned that if I could lean far enough into my faith and trust enough in the power of the Lord to help me conduct my own Mama’s funeral without shattering into a million pieces, I’d be battle-toughened enough to be a strong and empathetic pastor for the congregation of whatever church I might someday find myself leading.

That steamy Saturday afternoon in late August in my hometown, standing there trying to utter words of comfort to my siblings and others with so much anguish etched on their faces, was the absolute toughest day of my life. I’d venture to say it was even tougher than the Saturday afternoon two years before when I faced my own mortality as a surgical team in Charleston sawed into my skull to repair my bleeding brain.

After preaching my Mama’s funeral, I have continued to take seminary courses as my personal finances have allowed, one $300 class at a time. I still intend to earn my degree in ministerial studies over due time, and one day, the Lord still might call this imperfect Christ follower to lead a church congregation somewhere. But for now, I have embraced the mission of standing up for truth, kindness, compassion, fair play and justice as an old-fashioned crusading small-town newspaper editor.

I like to think Mama would be as proud of my work now as she was when I told her I’d entered seminary.

Missing my Mama as I do today on this Mother’s Day, I cannot help but think of how her indomitable spirit shaped who I am and how I go about my everyday calling. Mama was a tough old bird, having grown up poor in a tiny textile village as the only girl in a houseful of boys and having been married to my Daddy – a tough-as-nails farm boy/construction worker/itinerant musician – for four decades.

Mama also was a loving soul with a keen sense of social justice, who hated to see old people, children, the disabled and others who are vulnerable suffer neglect, abuse or indifference from those around them. Mama would fight you if she thought you were intentionally hurting or somehow taking advantage of somebody who couldn’t stick up for themselves.

I guess that’s where I get my crusading spirit that sometimes causes me to run afoul of those folks who look after No. 1 and only what’s good for them with so little regard for how it might hurt others. I guess that’s why I get so hacked-off with folks who have thumbed their noses at science and have shown (or even said) they believe the elderly and those with underlying health issues are expendable in this country’s rush to get back to something akin to “normal” during this current COVID-19 crisis.

Those folks who put money and personal gratification before human life would have ticked-off my Mama too. So, I guess I get it honest.

Caring For ‘The Least of These’

This week, I read one critic of the ongoing fight against coronavirus – the ramped-up testing, the methodical contact tracing, the social distancing, the slow and measured approach to reopening the economy – liken the commitment to science and evidence-based public health strategies to “following like sheep.” I’ve even seen some conspiracy theorists accuse lauded scientist and physician Dr. Anthony Fauci, a man who has devoted his life to saving others’ lives, of trying to topple the current government.

As I processed that narrow, politicized view of the existential threat we all now face, the seminary student in me couldn’t help but think of the section in the Gospel of Matthew called the “Parable of the Judgment” that in some translations is titled “The Sheep and the Goats.”

In Matthew 25:31-46, Jesus is speaking of the time when the Lord will come to judge humanity and separate the faithful from the non-faithful as culling sheep from goats. Up for judgment will be how humanity has treated the hungry, the poor, the homeless, the imprisoned, the lonely stranger and the sick among us.

And Jesus said, “‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’” (Matthew 25:45 NIV) In other words, how we follow the Shepherd and how we treat others in this life will be a gauge by which humankind is judged for life eternal in the presence of the Lord.

My Mama was a goodhearted if feisty woman whom I remember fondly on this Mother’s Day. If she were still alive today and had breath enough to fight, I have little doubt Mama would be fussing up a storm against the injustice of those who are putting themselves and their selfish desires first – even if it means the old and the weak are sacrificed – in the midst of this global pandemic we are all battling through together.

Mama raised her youngest son to feel righteous indignation when others are being wronged. So, for you, Mama, I keep on fighting.

Call me guilty of doing all that I can to be a goodhearted “sheep” and “follow” the healthcare experts’ – and the Lord’s – admonition to stand up for “the least of these.” I’ll own it: I actually care about other people.

Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven, Mama. On this day and every day, I do hope you are proud of your baby boy and the fight I have left in me on behalf of those who can’t fight for themselves.