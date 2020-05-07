LETTER TO THE EDITOR: On Dominion Energy

I’ve been living in Leesville, S.C. for 19 years. Unfortunately, I have Dominion Energy.

During SCE&G’s reign, my electric bill soared like everyone else’s. Finally, after the end of the nuclear plant, it returned to normal. I don’t want them to go back to the way it was. I live on a small Social Security payment. They ask if you want to go to the meeting when they are asking for an increase, but it’s way out near Sesqui. They don’t listen to you anyway. I’ve sent them a letter they put on some board.

My electricity has gone out so much, I started writing down every time it went out, the date, how long it was out and the reason. Nine times out of 10, it was not because of a storm. My family is shocked at how much my electricity has gone out. My daughter lives in Leesville, has Mid-Carolina, been here 4 to 5 years, and her power has only gone out one time. Mine, hundreds.

When the whole town of Leesville lost power a few days ago for 10 hours and I found out on your site the reason was between Ward and Ridge Spring, I had to ask myself: WHY are we on a grid with Ward and Ridge Spring? Why does our electricity go out so much on Brodie Road in Leesville? What is Dominion Energy NOT doing? They used to trim limbs on the trees to help out, but they haven’t in a few years now.

You can’t even talk to a live person when you call Dominion Energy’s phone number.

I want to thank you for anything you can do to help. I’m 74, and all I can do is fuss on the phone, but like I said, I can’t reach them.

Good luck and stay safe,

Stephanie Newman