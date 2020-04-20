COLUMN: In a chaotic world, we control our attitude and actions

Well, here we are again with the coronavirus invading our lives. I am writing this early Monday morning, so don’t know what will be going on by this weekend, but we do know God is in control!

I think it’s amusing to learn there are many things we can do without, right? So many have said they think teachers will be paid much more next year! I doubt it but can hope for increased appreciation as well as salary. I am sure many of you parents are dealing with behaviors that the teachers deal with on a daily basis too., yet some parents want to blame others for their child’s poor behavior while in truth, it is the parents’ fault for allowing it!

Parents, please be the parent and not your child’s buddy. That can come later in life.

I would like to suggest that during this time of home teaching, you teach your child how to write a simple “Thank you” note. This is a skill that has fallen beside the trash can of life. Pick it up and be sure your children cheerfully write a note of appreciation for all the things they have been given.

For this week’s discussion of things around your house that have a spiritual meaning, let’s begin with the thermostat that controls your heating and air conditioning. Stop and think about how your attitude is just that. Your attitude certainly determines your environment.

Attitude and actions are the only two things we can control in our life. It is simply a decision when your feet hit the floor each morning, and then all day long continue in that decision. I think there are some people who think others are out to get them or to find fault with others. We know people like that and probably tend to steer clear of them as much as possible. But what if that “person” lives in your house or sits next to you at work?

You can’t run away but you must decide how long you can handle that situation. If at work perhaps you can change jobs. I am told the main reason people do change jobs is not the work but the people they have to work with. Don’t be “that” person!

A dear friend just changed jobs because of the whiney-butt ladies sitting around her. She endured it for several years, but the situation became too much. I so agreed with her decision to move on and that business lost a very valuable employee.

Leaders, be the fair leader you should be and address those types of situations. But for each of us who know how to behave, be the positive thermostat at your work and in your home. The next item are things I use frequently, and they really go along with the thermostat:

Hot pads protect us from dangerous burns. I use them to remove hot dishes from the oven and have learned that some types really work well while others don’t really offer much of a buffer to the hot dish. Those get discarded.

Will you agree to be the hot pad for others that come into your life? You may be the protection from the storms of life for them. While teaching, I had several teacher friends who quite often helped me handle a storm. Different teachers at different times helped to balance my reactions and a few parents. Be the hot pad for others!

The third item is the simple nightlight. Remember the song, “This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine.” Be the nightlight especially in your bathroom that keeps you from bumping your baby toe in the dead of night. It doesn’t give much light during the day but at night, oh, it is so important. Just enough light for the situation and it is so appreciated.

Be the nightlight in the lives of others. Show kindness and love in small ways frequently. Remember the “Thank you” notes? Well, that is one way to be a nightlight! Last week Landon Durst was a nightlight for me! He came down the street and cheerfully helped me move some bricks. Jerry Steele came driving us as we were moving the bricks and began to help us. They were both nightlights for me. Thanks, guys.

Be the positive thermostat in your world as you use your hot pads and be nightlights for Jesus!