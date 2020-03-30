COLUMN: Household items can have a spiritual meaning

So, how are you and your family doing during this quarantine time?

I am about to go nuts to be honest. You know I need people around me to be invigorated and that is just not happening! We had an outside picnic with three friends last Saturday, and that fellowship was encouraging to all of us, but just can’t do that too much. We enjoy seeing pictures and talking with our adult children and their families, but it is just not the same as their being with us. Now I think this may just be extended into and maybe through April and longer. Only Heaven can help us, right?

Have you been able to watch your church services online? We have, and Sunday’s message was about the old guy, Job. He certainly had his share of challenges and never knew just why. Does that sound familiar to all of us? Pastor Shawn asked three questions and here they are:

1. Can you trust God amid troubles?

2. Can you trust God when your friends desert you?

3. Can you trust God in the darkness?

Some will answer yes to all three, while some just can’t be honest and say yes to all of them. What choice do you have? Life is life and will be full of trouble and woe, but we must learn to trust our Creator. Most of the time we will never really know the why so we must just simply in faith ask, “How can this situation bring glory to Him?” Open your mouth and begin to praise Him for everything in life. It’s the only way.

Let’s discuss three more household items that can have a spiritual meaning.

1. Extensions cords quickly remind me that I am only useful when I am connected to the Power Source! Without that connection, I am just a bunch of wires just waiting to be used. With today’s technology, you have many power strips all over your house, right? Every time you plug something into one socket, just ask God to continue to connect you to Him!

2. Flashlights should also be all over your house. Check the batteries frequently because they will not be of any use if the batteries are dead. Flashlights give us temporary light to direct us to the intended place. God uses small to large “flashlights” to guide us to where He can use us for His glory. Regardless of the size of your flashlight, it is so needed from time to time! Keep them near and fully charged. Keep your spirit open and fully charged too.

3. The vacuum cleaner bag reminds me of just how “dirty” our hearts become daily. We are so selfish and really don’t want to do things for others on our own but realize we must keep on keeping on. I look at my floors and think they don’t look to dirty but – wait! – after vacuuming and emptying the bag or container, I am amazed at the dirt it has found all over my house. We may think we are “clean” but not in God’s sight! We need to ask His forgiveness daily. Teach your children that God is not pleased with their selfish attitudes. Teach them to “empty” their bag frequently. By His grace we are cleansed.

So, enjoy this time of gathering as a family and learn to talk to teach other better. Look for the strawberries inside of this time.