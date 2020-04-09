COLUMN: Healthcare could change forever

BY CRAIG SWISHER, Reclaim Physical Therapy

COVID-19 has felt like a strong headwind in an already ever-changing sector of healthcare. The impact of the virus quickly left organizations problem-solving how to best care for patients and simultaneously prevent the further spread of the virus.

Ultimately, most elective surgeries and non-essential care have been cancelled. The issues arising from the need to cancel these services have been manifold. From the patient’s standpoint, it means longer delays in getting the pain relief and care that they deserve (in the case of an orthopedic or neurosurgical procedure). For hospitals, it means a significant loss of revenue. For employees it means loss of wages due to hospital enacted furloughs due to low patient and case volumes. For ancillary services such as therapists, labs, imaging services, chiropractors, etc. it has resulted in a loss of referrals due to low patient volumes coming through the systems. Lastly, for medical suppliers, except in the case of certain medicines, ventilators and personal protective equipment, demand has dropped as the moat of patients has significantly narrowed.

Some providers and organizations have turned to telemedicine. While telemedicine has been around for a while, it hasn’t been nearly as talked about or utilized as it has in this time. This can present problems.

For one, technologies may not be perfected and prepared for the amount of volume as a consequence of COVID-19. Secondly, computerized systems are always vulnerable to hacking as we have seen recently with Zoom. Thirdly, many insurance companies were either not reimbursing for telemedicine or had a very limited menu of reimbursable services. Lastly, much of the population doesn’t have access to either a smartphone with adequate cellular services or home internet services.

While the usage of telemedicine works effectively to manage non-emergent illnesses, the technology is severely limited. In the case of medical professions that are best delivered hands-on and require additional imaging and physical technology, there are significant limitations. Also, the ability for a provider to be in a room with a patient and monitor the patients symptoms by thorough examination can not be replaced.

What arises from healthcare following this protracted time remains to be seen. Certainly the financial effects will ripple. Care may become delayed due to pent-up demand for services and a plethora of procedures that were held for rescheduling once the threat of the disease dissipates.

From a positive standpoint, this is an unprecedented time for human ingenuity. In times like these, problems that may have been minor or affected few are being magnified. Access to good internet, equal access to healthcare services, emergency response procedures, technological refinement, and systems efficiencies will all be addressed. With extra time available to Americans, real problems at hand, and a desire to move forward, the landscape has never been better to bring out the creative ingenuity that our country has been known for.