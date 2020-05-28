Wilson Truesdale Outlaw, III, 50, of Lamar, S.C., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Mr. Outlaw was born in Lanham, Md., a son of the late Wilson Truesdale Outlaw, Jr. and Martha Campbell Outlaw. He was a 1988 graduate from Batesburg-Leesville High School and a warehouse transporter for the Tucker Center in Columbia.

Wilson T. Outlaw III

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Joyce Campbell; uncles, Dr. John Shaw, Henry “Pepper” Campbell, and W.A. “Billy” Campbell, Jr.; grandparents, W.A. Campbell, Sr., Sara Hewitt Campbell, and Wilson T. Outlaw, Sr.

Surviving are his son, Wilson T. Outlaw, IV of Lexington, S.C.; sister, Tina C. (Jody Richardson) Outlaw of Lamar; aunts, Nancy McQueeney, Peggy Campbell, Gail Campbell, and Pat McGee, all of Florence, and Brenda Shaw of Sumter; uncle, Dr. Ronnie Outlaw of Easley, S.C.; nieces, Anna Grace Outlaw-Kennett and Olivia Devere Richardson.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with social distancing protocol being observed.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.