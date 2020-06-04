Virginia S. Strother

RIDGE SPRING — Virginia Senterfeit Strother passed away at her home on the morning of June 2, 2020.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Ridge Spring Cemetery at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6. The family will receive friends also at the home. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family.

Virginia Strother

Virginia was born on July 19, 1926 to Peyton Devaugh and Eula Grandy Senterfeit and was the last surviving of six children. She was married to George James Strother for 60 years prior to his death in 2011 and was also predeceased by her sisters, Georgia Cain and Lois Holston and her brothers Ralph, Don, and Carrol Senterfeit.

She is survived by her daughters, Kaye Strother of Columbia, SC and Sally (Walter) Blake of Norway, S.C., her son, David Strother of Lexington, S.C., and her very special son, George Strother, Jr. of the home. She often said, “Little George” was her reason for living. She also leaves behind her granddaughters, Virginia (Larry) Gates of Gilbert, SC and Kristina (David) Brooks of Fountain Inn, S.C., two great grandchildren, Coleman and Lawson Gates, and three step great grandchildren, Cameron, Addison, and Stoddard Brooks, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Batesburg, S.C. and graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School, where she received the honors of Miss High Miss and Best All Around Girl. After high school, she worked at Fair Drug Company, where she made many special friends and had fun meeting all the young men traveling through town. When she married George Strother, they lived in Ridge Spring and raised their four children. At Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, she worked in the Guidance Department for several years. She went on to work with the U.S. Postal System for 25 years, where she retired as Postmaster. After her first retirement, she worked with her son, David, at Gabby’s Firewood. She kept the books for 22 years, but she was really known for being in charge of “Public Relations.” She never met a stranger. People still ask to see her when they come to Gabby’s Firewood.

Before her health declined, she was an active member of Ridge Spring United Methodist Church, where she had been a member of the Aurelia Watson Circle and numerous church committees. She was also a member of the Ridge Spring Study Club.

Her love of flowers could be seen in the many flower arrangements she provided for church, weddings, and other special occasions. Her yard was full of flowers, and she loved the share them with others. She saw beauty in all parts of nature – watching the clouds and colors of the sky, new growth on trees, peach blossoms, vines growing on a building, and birds singing in her yard.

Often she would compliment a person on something they had accomplished, something they were wearing, or their beautiful smile or eyes. She truly loved people, and people loved her. Some have described her as a true, Southern lady.

The family would like to thank her very special caregivers over the past years. She truly appreciated all the help each lady provided for her and George. In addition, the family also appreciates the loving care and support from Dr. Hossler and her staff through the years and MSA Hospice during her last few weeks.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics of South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Dr., Irmo, SC 29063 or the charity of one’s choice.

Online register at Barr-Price.com