Shirley Patricia Quattlebaum Kirkland of Batesburg, died on June 10, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1936 to James Lambert (Jack) and Margaree Miller Quattlebaum.

She was married to Carl Boreal (Buddy) Kirkland, Sr. for 65 years. They had five children: Sharon Kirkland Wash, Melanie K. Hall (Joseph), Carl B. Kirkland, Jr (Martha), Ronald J. Kirkland (Beth) and Brian J. Kirkland (Kristine) all residing in Batesburg. She had thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Shirley was known as Beany to her sisters, Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Brown Beams and the late Betty Joan (Joanie) Hill, and to her cousins and nieces and nephews.

She retired from Union Switch and Signal in 2002 and was a caregiver to her parents until their deaths and to her uncle Bill Miller and her aunt Doris Miller until their deaths. She was an active member of East Side Baptist Church, where for many years she taught in the special ministries Sunday School class and she played the piano. She was very proud to be a part of East Side because her father, Jack Quattlebaum helped to start the church.

Mimi, as she was known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren was the rock of her family. Each of them have fond memories of the times they had spent with her. Even in her last days her parting words to them were, “I love you. Be careful.” She was a loving Christian wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with entombment at Christ the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Robert Culbertson and Rev. Mitch Bruner officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to East Side Baptist Church or Agape Hospice.