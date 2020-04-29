Sandra Corder

Sandra Jean Oswald Corder, 76, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.

Born in Richland County, she was the daughter of the late James Loraine and Leila “Dollie” Hartley Oswald and wife of the late Maxie Howard Corder. She was a homemaker and member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Ridge Spring, S.C.

Surviving are a daughter, Essie Deese (Ronnie) of Batesburg, three sons, Bryan Corder (Eilene), James Corder (Wendy) and Jamie Corder (Beth), all of Batesburg, two sisters, Judy Wessinger (Ronnie) of Lexington and Becky Smith (Jimmy) of Leesville, 21 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Corder Family Cemetery with Ministers Douglas Frazier and Leslie Gantt, and Pastor Vollie Gibbs officiating.

Memorials may be made to Southeastern Children’s Home, 120 Orchid Trace, Duncan, SC 29334.

