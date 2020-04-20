LEESVILLE — Graveside services for Sadie Anderson Laws, 81, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Wagener Cemetery with Ken Laws officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family.

Sadie A. Laws

Mrs. Laws passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Cleo Anderson of Wagener, S.C. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Cub Scout Pack 29 Den Mother, served on the Board of Directors of The American Cancer Society, and taught Sunday school for 26 years. She also sold real estate and was the owner and operator of the Leesville Ice and Coal Company, and State Vice President of the Jaycettes; they changed their term limit to allow her to serve an additional year. She was also a gifted and established artist with one of her paintings hanging in the Mezzanine of the Blue Cross / Blue Shield headquarters building. She was also a member or the National Audubon Society and a beloved wife and mother.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Dupree Laws; sons, Robert Wesley Laws, Kenneth Gregory Laws; daughter-in-law, Theresa Laws; son-in-law, Don Hoadwonic; brother, Robert Leo Anderson; sister, Patricia Anderson Parrish; and 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne Michelle Hoadwonic and a son, Andrew Samuel Laws; brother, Randy Wayne Anderson; sisters, Loree Hughes, Lucille Anderson Jackson, Nancy Edwards, Catherine Mixon, Faye Reed, and Lilly Kate “Kaye” Callahan.

Online register available at Barr-Price.com.