James F. “Jim” Ellison, Sr. was born on October 14, 1935 in Phenix City, Ala., and died in Brunswick, Ga. on April 19, 2020.

The funeral was held in a private ceremony in Leesville, S.C., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Information about a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

He was the youngest of five children. His father was a journalist, and the family moved between Savannah, Ga. and Columbus, Ga. when he was growing up. When Jim was 13 years old, his father died of a heart attack. He studied at Jordan High School in Columbus for two years. His family then moved to Brunswick, where he graduated from Glynn Academy.

He began working at the U.S. Post Office in Brunswick at age 19, serving as a carrier, clerk, and accountant over his career. He married Barbara Barr, a young elementary school teacher from Leesville, S.C., in 1968. They had two children. He served with the Georgia Air National Guard. After surviving a heart attack in 1989, he retired from the Post Office with 35 years of service. He had a stroke in 2013, from which he recovered almost fully. He had another stroke in 2017, from which he did not.

He was talented at art (he loved drawing as well as painting in oil, acrylic, and watercolor) and music (he played the piano and had a beautiful baritone voice). He had a thirst for knowledge. He was gentle, kind, and compassionate. He loved it when his children would run to the door to greet him when he came home from work; he would say that he “was in heaven.”

He was a longtime member of College Place United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Glynn Art Association.

He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara, his parents William Wise Ellison and Goldie Inez Clegg, and his siblings ElizabethIrene “Lib” Ellison Stuart, Edith “Edy” Ellison Gunter, Evelyn“Pat” Ellison Newbern, and William W. “Bill” Ellison, Jr.

He is survived by his children, James F. (Katya) Ellison, Jr. and Emily Ellison (Robby) Strickland, by nieces Jane Brown, Patricia Edmundson, Betty Ferrell, Linda Gilmer, and Brenda Wiggins, and nephews Mark Ellison, Thomas Kaplan,and Gary Williams, and by his grandchildren Michael and Matthew Strickland, and Benjamin and Nicholas Ellison.

