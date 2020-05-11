Jeffrey Rabon Leaphart

Jeffrey Raborn Leaphart, 56, of Batesburg, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. A private memorial service was held.

Jeffrey was born in Columbia, son of Doretha Raborn Leaphart and the late Lester Blair Leaphart. Jeffrey attended and graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School in 1981. After high school, he graduated from Columbia Beauty School, he was an instructor throughout the state. Jeffrey worked many years at The Design House, Studio 1613 in Columbia and Great Clips in Batesburg. Jeffrey moved back to Batesburg in 2017 and lived with his mama, the love of his life. Jeffrey loved gospel music; his favorite groups were the Hoppers, Happy Goodmans, Sego Brothers and Naomi, and Karen Peck and New River. He played the piano at the Presbyterian Home in Columbia and at Generations of Batesburg. Jeffrey loved going to auctions. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Batesburg.

Surviving are his mother, Doretha Raborn Leaphart; sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Eddie) Berry, and Karen (Wayne) Buzhardt all of Batesburg; uncle, Rudy Raborn (Karen) of Batesburg; nieces are Wyn Padgett (special), Melanie Hartley, Brandi Compton, April Jarrett; and nephew, Ashley Buzhardt. Over the last 7 months, Jeffrey fell in love with “Gracie” and reconnected with Melanie and Maggie. Jeffrey and his mama spent many days visiting them.

Jeffrey is preceded by his daddy, Lester Leaphart; maternal grandparents, Agnes and Edd Raborn; paternal grandparents, Furman and Nettie Leaphart, great niece, Eli Buzhardt, and fur baby, Doodle. He has many great nieces, nephews and great great nieces and nephews and his fur baby, Tot.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.