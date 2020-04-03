Herbert E. Kneece, Jr.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE — Herbert Eugene Kneece, Jr, 81, passed away April 1, 2020 after several years of declining health.

He was the son of the late Herbert Eugene Kneece Sr, and Evelyn Whatley Kneece of Batesburg. Herb was married for 57 years to Ann Taylor Kneece. They had two children, Bradford Eugene Kneece (Melissa) of Lexington, S.C., and NiCole (Nikki) Kneece Zurenko (Mike) of Greenville, S.C., and two grandchildren, Jackson Eugene Kneece and Audrey Elizabeth Kneece.

Herb graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School in 1956 and attended Clemson College. After serving in the Army, he continued his education at Newberry College. He was of the Baptist faith, and after marriage he and Ann raised their children in her Methodist faith at Leesville United Methodist Church.

Herb had a tremendous love for his family and many friends, and was a lover of the game of golf. He traveled to many golf courses and was a member of the Ponderosa Country Club for over 40 years, where he served in many capacities on the Board. He also served as a member of the Batesburg Town Zoning Committee and was an active member of the B-L Civitan Club for many years.

Survivors include a cousin, Elaine Kneece DuBose of Ridge Spring, sister-in-law, Mary Carole Taylor Bouknight, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the current global pandemic there will be no formal visitation. Anyone who chooses to call on the family is welcome at our home in Leesville at Little Creek.

Herb requested cremation, and a private family burial will be at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all who have been so kind and have given so much. Your love and special thoughts will always shine a light on a man who was so loved by so many. We also wish to thank Lighthouse Hospice Group for their loving care of Herb and for our entire family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department who serve us all so unselfishly. (P.O. Box 2329, Leesville SC 29070). Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online register at Barr-Price.com