Deborah “Debbie” Kay Coffman, 61, of Batesburg, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Preston West officiating.

Mrs. Coffman was born in Louisiana, daughter of the late Robert and Judy Brown Morris. Debbie loved going to the beach, especially Edisto Beach. She was a hard worker. Debbie never met a kid she didn’t love and lived for her grandkids.

Surviving are her husband, Garold Edgar Coffman; daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer Morris, Diedra Coffman (Michael Powell), Kimberlee Coffman, Elizebeth Coffman, Rebekah Spra6100dley Todd; brother, Chris Morris; sisters, Sharon and Lisa Morris; fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memories and Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com