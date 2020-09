BATESBURG – Mr. Daniel “Dan” Allen Smith, 65, answered his last call on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Dan is the husband of Brenda “Sue” Heyward Smith. Dan is the brother of Leaver (late Patsy) Smith, George S. (Carnell) Smith, Josephine (Gerald) Bedenbaugh, Judy (Ricky) Gantt, and Janet (Jimmy) Auerhamer.

Funeral Service was to be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Wagener. Burial was to follow at Hall Cemetery.