Clara Mae Kneece Hall Brown, 90, of Batesburg, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Bill Paulling officiating. Visitation was held after the service in the church fellowship hall. Active pallbearers will be Leroy Brown, Steve Hall, Timmy Brown, Mike Brown, Heyward Berry, and David Oswalt.

Mrs. Brown was born in Aiken County, daughter of the late Moses and Clara Poole Kneece. She was raised by Judson and Lettie Kneece Hall. She was married to the late James “Jim” Brown. Mrs. Brown was a member of Mt. Ebal Baptist Church where she was very active. She served on the Hostess Committee and was a Sunday School Teacher.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Terry (Lisa) Brown of Batesburg; daughter, Lutisusha “Tish” Singletary of Scranton; daughter-in-law, Gail Brown of Batesburg; brother, J.I. Hall, Jr; five grandchildren, Andy (Susan) Rodgers, Jamie (Kelly) Brown, Jennifer (Jamey) Watkins, Leigh (Joseph) Holmes, Erin (Mike) McCormick; thirteen great grandchildren; and special nephew and niece, Michael and Michelle McGee. She was preceded in death by her son, James Brown and brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Ebal Baptist Church, c/o Hostess Committee, 5 Lion Loop, Batesburg, SC 29006 or MSA Hospice, 186 Fabian Drive, Aiken, SC 29803.