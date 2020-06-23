Christine Poole

LEESVILLE – Christine Miller Burgess Poole, 77, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Dr. Elton Dunbar officiating.

Mrs. Poole was born in Leesville, S.C., daughter of the late Lever Issac and Rose Taylor Miller. She had a bubbly personality with an infectious laugh. She always showed her family unconditional love and support in all their endeavors. Mrs. Poole was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, “C.J.” Junior Poole; children, Dennis Burgess, Michael (Candi) Burgess, Dee Burgess (Lonnie) Boatwright, Donna Burgess Duncan, Bodie (Cindy) Poole; step-daughter, Diane Gay; brother, LeRoy Miller; sister, Ruby Mitchell; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren with another soon-to-be great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by two sons, David and Jessie Poole; and sisters, Leola Lawson and Leona Temples.

The family will be at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Bodie (Cindy) Poole, 238 West Creek Road, Leesville, SC 29070. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.