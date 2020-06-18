BATESBURG – Graveside services for Boddie L. Rinehart, 88, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Wittenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Emily Edenfield officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 3447 Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family.

Mr. Rinehart died Tuesday June 16, 2020. Born in Saluda County, he was a son of the late Mattie Lorick and L. H. Rinehart, Sr. He was a member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church, a US Army Veteran, and retired from Carolina Eastman. Mr. Rinehart was an avid golfer and maintained the blue bird trail at the Ponderosa Country Club.

Survivors include his son, Russell Rinehart, nieces and nephews, and his cat, “Cutter.”

He was predeceased by his wife, Nelle Epting Rinehart, brothers, Astor, Joel, Doug and L. H. Rinehart, Jr., sisters, McNeal Snelgrove and Eudean Bishop.

Special thanks to family and friends, to Dr. C. P. Dunbar and the staff of B-L Family Practice and to the Staff of Saluda Nursing Center for their concern and support over the past years.

Online register at http://www.barr-price.combarr-price.com