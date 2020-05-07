Billie Ann Shook Sheets of Eureka Springs, Arkansas passed away peacefully at home April 30, 2020.

Billie Ann enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents William Transeau and Bertha (Bunton) Lowder. Her daughter Amy Jay Shook and Scott (Fuzzy) Long and granddaughter Erin Ashton Meagan Kilgore.

Billie Ann had three living children Laura Jane Uhls and Stephen of Eureka Springs, Loria Lane Burkett and late husband Charles W. Burkett Sr. of Batesburg, South Carolina, Cynthia Sigmon of Stony Point, North Carolina; nine grandchildren Adam Ledford and wife Brittany, Jacob Ledford and wife Bobbie, Oryssa Uhls and wife Heaven, Nichole Boener and husband Mike, Kristy Sigmon and Jody, Hailey Rabon and husband Greg, Casey Partlow and wife Amanda, Savannah Harmon; 19 great-grandchildren, Damian, Ayden, Cason, Teagan, Jarryd, Alana, Elijah, EmmaLynne, Aerith, Logan, Ember, Rhyla, Shawn, Curtis, Hudson, Pete, Hadlie, Colt, Caitlyn; two great-great-grandchildren Harper and Judy; a loving number of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Judy Thompson and Libby Conner for always being there for us.

No memorial service scheduled at this time. Memorial donations for Billie Ann Sheets may be made to American Heart or Stroke Association, PO Box 1653, Topeka, KS 66601 or Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.