There’s spiritual truth in the iron, the oven and buttermilk

So, again this week we have been safe at home? I do hope so.

Last week I ventured out to the Lexington landfill to get some fresh compost for my yard. I am amazed at the facility and how it transforms trash into good stuff! Sort of like what God does for us, right?

I seems so strange to be celebrating Easter privately, but I am so thankful for all the church services online for us. Certainly, the Gospel is being preached more now than ever before. Listen to it!

My small shoots of corn and green beans are joys to my heart. I have planted pepper seeds and sweet potato plants throughout my flower beds. I even soaked some dried cranberry beans and planted them along the fence. I like them better than pintos, so am trying to see if they will come up and bear at least one pot full.

\As I continue to see how our world as we know it is changing, I find myself looking for the good in all of this. Are you spending more quality time with your family? I hope you are not dwelling on the negatives but being thankful for each day. For those of you whose income is no longer there, I know it is hard. Be resourceful and make wise decisions.

As we continue to talk about the household things that have a spiritual meaning lets look at the iron. I say the iron and not your iron because I bet many of you don’t even have an iron! I do, and I love to use it.

Some of you still iron your clothes while most of you just hang them up straight from the dryer and that’s it. If you do iron your items, do you iron everything at one time or just iron what you need for now? I do all the ironing at one time and put them in the closet to be used when needed. Either way is surely OK. I love the way the hot iron takes a wrinkled mess and when the heat is applied along with some moisture, the garment is smoothed out and beautiful.

I remember the days when we had to add starch to the damp garment, sprinkle it and fold up to be ironed the next day. Today, I just use the quick spray starch and go for it. Our lives are just like that wrinkled garment and God applies the heat of life along with some stiffing of the spirit we become a more beautiful person. The heat takes out the ugly and greatly improves us. So, get out your iron and use it. If you will while you are ironing, begin to pray for others around you.

Next, think about buttermilk. I chuckle every time I see an expiration date on the bottle because it is already soured. Just like sour cream. Anyway, I don’t like to drink buttermilk, but I use it quite often in cooking. Biscuits, pancakes, cornbread and other baked goods need the acid of buttermilk to make the right consistency. It is not “sweet” milk, but it has its use in baking.

Some folks would say it is spoiled, but I say it is just what we need in that recipe. There may be folks around you who seem spoiled, but they are just what we need in the recipe of life. It takes all kinds of personalities to make the world a better place. We need leaders and followers in our world. Enjoy the buttermilk people around you that God has made and placed in your world.

Finally, think of the oven and how it is such an integral part of any kitchen. The heat is needed to convert the flour, sugar, oil, eggs and flavorings to make that mixture into a lovely cake. I enjoy making yeast rolls. When they are baking the aroma is so enticing. You just can’t wait until they are done, and you take your first bite.

God uses the heat of situations to make us what He wants us to become. We are the basic ingredients and when placed in the hot oven of trials, be come out much better. Now, we know that ovens get dirty quite easily so keep it cleaned. Just as our hearts gather daily dirt from our selfishness, we need to ask God for His cleansing too.

OK, now, go do your ironing, then bake some cornbread in your freshly cleaned hot oven! You will be good to go.