The sun finally came out at one unexpected party

After a few days of messy weather and even messier things clouding my personal life, the sun started peeking out from behind the clouds Sunday afternoon.

I had just enjoyed a powerful early morning worship service with my church family, comfortably back at my home church, Cedar Creek Church On The Ridge. In the sermon, our senior pastor talked more about being “better together.”

Yet when I saw the blue skies start to break through the scattering clouds as noon approached, I reasoned instead that I was better alone that day.

I pointed my car northward toward Lake Murray, and 20 minutes later I was standing on the bank, looking out across the water. A certain calm suddenly fell over me. I think I’m really going to love living this close to the lake when spring and summer roll around again.

In fact, I just might have to finally buy that sailboat I’ve always dreamed about and take some sailing lessons. Maybe, but not likely. After all, I’m a small-town newspaper editor. Sailboats aren’t exactly in most community journalists’ budgets.

Having been a good boy at my new workout routine last week – three intense sessions, two fighting through the remnants of a winter cold – I figured I had earned myself a little culinary leeway. I scooted up to the bar at Big Man’s Marina, with a full view of the sun-kissed water, and ordered myself a cheeseburger.

I walked over to the jukebox, plugged in a few dollars, and assembled a playlist that evoked a certain escapism I desperately needed after the week I’d had at the office. I hoped the other patrons at Big Man’s were on-board with something island-flavored.

When the first song, a little-known album cut by Jimmy Buffett, finally started playing, I couldn’t resist the urge to sing along. My “schoolboy heart” was in desperate need of some coastal catharsis.

As I sat there contemplating my giant cheeseburger in paradise, one careful incision with a plastic knife at a time, something truly amazing happened. The dark cloud that had hung over my head for the better part of a week – which I had carefully masked to attend a Saturday night social event, complete with my best stab at 1920s newspaper editor garb – suddenly evaporated.

Then a birthday party broke out.

The staff at Big Man’s Marina had pulled together, literally overnight, a 6th birthday celebration for J.T., the rambunctious son of their co-worker Paul. There were pointed party hats, party favors, a balloon bouquet floating above the birthday boy’s chair, and of course, cake and ice cream.

And somehow, I was invited – I guess by virtue of being the guy sitting at the bar, singing along to the jukebox – to lead the group’s rendition of “Happy Birthday.” What can I say? I’m always happy to serve when it comes to the performing arts.

I was even more enthusiastic about the moment when I heard the whole story. Four summers ago, about a month after I had undergone the brain surgery that put my life into perspective for me, the kid’s dad (Paul) had been in a horrific motorcycle accident that left him in a coma. In fact, Paul reports that he actually died a couple of times the aftermath of the accident, but that the Lord allowed him to come back to be a daddy to J.T.

The accident left Paul with some cognitive issues, and when the staff at Big Man’s Marina knew that his son’s birthday was coming up Tuesday, they all pitched in Saturday night to help Paul throw the kid a party Sunday at the marina. It was a pretty incredible show of selfless love for a friend.

Watching the whole thing unfold – and actually being invited, as a total stranger, to take part – helped put my previous gray disposition in its proper place: completely behind me. There’s nothing quite like watching human beings love and care for one another sacrificially to remind a fellow that bad days happen to all of us but that what really matters is what happens on humanity’s best days, when the best of human nature comes out in remarkable ways for all the world to see.

What can I say? I got all weepy. It really was a beautiful thing that the ladies at Big Man’s Marina did for Paul and J.T., and by the time I left the lake that afternoon (four hours later, no less), I was sailing. Not literally, of course; I’m still a poor old newspaperman.

Still, I can’t imagine that slicing across Lake Murray on a classic 1974 Morgan 33T (my dream boat) could leave me any more euphoric than stumbling onto a 6-year-old’s birthday party, thrown by a bunch of loving folks, on a Sunday afternoon when I desperately needed some sunshine in my life. God really is always on-time when we need a little reminder that He is with us always, ready to bring us His light even on our grayest days.